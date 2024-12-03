Tuesday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 shots double in Barca Bet Builder
Paul Higham has a 4/15.00 shots on target double in play for Mallorca v Barcelona, hoping to capitalise on a recent trend for the league leaders giving up shots down their left side...
-
Dani Olmo has shot on target in last three games
-
Navarro can prosper with Barca's left-side weakness
-
Back a 4/15.00 shots on target double with Bet Builder
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Mallorca vs Barcelona
Tuesday 3 December, 18:00 kick-off
Live on Premier Sports 1
It's actually Mallorca who head into this game in better form with Barcelona without a win in three league games as they make a quick turnaround for their trip to the Balearics.
The hosts have had an extra day's rest too having beaten Valencia at home on Friday while Barca suffered a shock home defeat to Las Palmas on Saturday - who Mallorca happened to beat in their previous game.
And so with also enjoying home advantage, they may have more of a chance than your average 5/16.00 shots of adding to Hansi Flick's misery - but the bookies still fancy the angry German manager to generate a response from his side, who remain huge 11/201.55 away favourites.
But what are the best betting angles for the struggling league leaders here? Let's take a look...
Leg 1: Dani Olmo 1+ shot on target
Mallorca have been pretty solid defensively at home, keeping clean sheets in four of eight on their own turf - which have also seen just two games go over 2.5 goals and only three see both teams score. So instead let's look at shots.
And slightly away from the main favourites is Dani Olmo at 8/131.61 for 1+ shot on target. He didn't play against Las Palmas at the weekend after two quick starts as he returns from injury, but after his rest he should start here.
He's hit the target in his last three for club and country and scored in the Champions League against Brest. He'll make an impact here.
Leg 2: Robert Navarro 1+ shot on target
Barca have had plenty of shots and attacking intent even in their recent slump, but at the back they've been leaking goals and while Mallorca don't score many at home they should get chances.
There are some big prices around on the hosts and the one we'll go for is Robert Navarro to have 1+ shot on target at 11/53.20.
Navarro is due to start on the right side of midfield, which has been profitable for Barca's opponents over the last few games - with players starting there hitting the target in the last three league games against Flick's side.
Sandro Ramierez had a shot on target for Las Palmas, Hugo Alvarez scored from one of two shots on target for Celta Vigo and Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo had two shots, with one on target.
Left-back Alejandro Balde is also a doubt with injury, so at a big price we'll take Navarro to keep that run going.
Now read the rest of our midweek Premier League betting previews & tips from our Betfair experts
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L For 24/25
Returned: 157.93pts
P/L: +17.93pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts 2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Everton: Be on red alert for cards at 10/1 in Merseyside derby
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Pilgrims look the bet against Posh
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Premier League Tips: Five player punts from the top-flight at odds of 13/2 to 30/1