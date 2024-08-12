Monday Football Tips: Morris the main man for Hatters

Luton v Burnley

Monday 12 August, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

We get an early chance to see how two of the sides relegated from the Premier League have reacted to that disappointment on Monday and if Luton or Burnley seem well placed for an immediate bounce back into the big league.

It's the first time since 2009 that two relegated sides from the Premier League have faced-off in the opening roudn of Championship matches - and the bookies have Luton as slights 5/42.25 favourites with Burnley 7/42.75 for the away win.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards came away with plenty of plaudits from last season while Vincent Kompany got the Bayern Munich job and assistant Craig Bellamy the Wales job despite the Clarets being largely disappointing.

And while the result is a tough one to call owith Scott Parker taking over as Burnley boss, there's a couple of angles for this one that make sense.

We know more of what well get off Edwards' Luton with things a lot more settled than at Burnley with a new manager at the helm.

And on TV for the big Monda night game Luton both teams will want to make a statement, and that means goals, which we saw plenty of at Kenilworth Road last season.

All told, Luton's fixtures averaged over 3.5 goals per game in the Premier League last season and with Burnley having lenty of threat that even the more modest over 2.5 goals is well worth a bet at 20/231.87.

After 11 Premier League goals last season, Carlton Morris heads the betting for shots on target here, and we're backing him to have 2+ shots on target at 13/82.63.

Morris scored with his only shot on target against Burnley last season, but had six efforts on goal across the two games - playing just 117 minutes in total as he came off the bench for that late scoring cameo in January.

Morris had 31 shots on target from 79 efforts last season and should be a big threat again for Luton is this campaign - starting on Monday night.