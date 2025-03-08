Saturday Football Tips: How to profit from expected Anfield goal glut

Bet of the Day

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mo Salah
Mo Salah has landed the score-and-assist bet in 11 of 28 Premier League games this season

With goals on the cards at Anfield, our football props column has a 6/1 Bet Builder for Saturday's top-versus-bottom clash in the Premier League...

Liverpool v Southampton
Saturday 8 March, 15:00

It's top v bottom at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in a game which must fill Southampton fans - and even players - with dread.

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season and they will surely be crowned champions in the not-too-distant future, while Saints have clearly been the worst. Indeed, they could yet set a record for the lowest-ever points total.

In terms of goals, Liverpool's tally of 66 is 13 more than any other side, while Southampton have conceded 65, the most in the top flight.

In short, this looks a total mis-match and Liverpool could well be running up a cricket score here with Southampton having conceded 3+ goals in 15 of their 28 league games this season.

Leg 1: Dominik Szoboszlai to score

I'm off to the player markets in search of some value and will start by backing Dominik Szoboszlai to score.

The Hungarian has netted in four of his last eight domestic games, having been pushed further forward in the Liverpool midfield, and this looks a perfect opportunity for him to continue that good scoring run.

He's had 23 shots in that eight-game period and looks like to have more chances in this one.

Legs 2 & 3: Mo Salah to score and assist

Then there's Mo Salah, the punters' friend.

He's now scored and assisted in a record 11 games in the current campaign, including four of the last six domestically.

The Egyptian has scored in six of his last seven league matches (and 17 of his last 21) and assisted in four of the last five.

Adding those elements to the Szoboszlai leg creates a Bet Builder which pays around 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Szoboszlai to score and Salah to score & assist

SBK6/1

The concern is will either man be rested?

This game comes between two Champions League matches and so some rotation seems likely.

However, Salah and Szoboszlai have rarely been benched; the former has started every league game thus far, while the latter has begun the last nine.

You still may want to wait for the team news, which arrives 75 minutes before kick-off.

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 234pts
Returned: 261.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +27.1pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

