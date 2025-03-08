Alan Shearer Exclusive: I would not bet a penny on Man Utd

Amorim isn't getting the best out of Man Utd players

Ruben Amorim said Rasmus Hojlund needs to get back to enjoying football but that's easier said than done at Manchester United right now.

Hojlund won't be enjoying his football. It's hard to do that when you don't score for a long time. He's not exactly missing a load of chances either, which is the more worrying thing. He has to keep going, getting into goalscoring positions, because once you stop doing that, you're never going to score.

As hard as it may be, and as mentally tough as it is, you cannot be afraid to miss chances. You have got to keep getting in there, keep practicing, because eventually one chance will fall to you and that might be the moment which could transform your season.

I doubt the manager is enjoying it either. At times, I think his players look a little bit confused about what they're being asked to do. He's certainly not getting the best out of them.

The Europa League is their only hope of a trophy now and you would think that, despite their struggles, the result on Thursday night means that they'll have enough at home to get through, although I wouldn't even bet a single penny on them progressing!

However, you would hope as a United fan that what they achieved in Spain should be enough to carry them through.

Arsenal were unbelievable against PSV

I don't think that anyone expected Arsenal to go over to PSV Eindhoven and score seven goals like they did. It was unbelievable.

Arsenal made Eindhoven look very poor, but having said that, the hosts missed a sitter to go 1-0 up and then a minute later Arsenal scored, so things could have been very different. Myles Lewis-Skelly was lucky not to get a second yellow card.

That being said, it was an unbelievable night for Arsenal, so we can safely say that they're through to the quarter-finals now, where they'll play one of the Madrid teams, which is going to be incredibly tough for them.

PSG will test Liverpool again at Anfield

Alisson had one of the games of his life for Liverpool away to PSG. It was one of the best goalkeeping performances I've seen in a long time. They could still be there now and I don't think that he would be letting a ball past him. He was just amazing.

Liverpool had one shot on target and scored the goal. I said at half-time to my pals in the group chat - Gary Lineker and Micah Richards - that Liverpool would win 1-0, because I felt that if they got one chance they would score.

That's what happened. If you don't take your chances, inevitably the opposition will always get something.

Liverpool were really poor and there's not many times you could say that about them this season. They were lucky, there's no doubt about it. Ibrahima Konate should have been sent off.

Having said that, you can't blame Liverpool for PSG missing all of those chances. Arne Slot's players had to stick in there with only 29% possession, one effort on target, and there's not many times can you say that about this Liverpool team.

They will be a different animal at Anfield. I've been there on European nights and it's an incredible atmosphere, which it will be next Tuesday. I'm doing co-commentary for the game, so I'm really looking forward to it.

I was lucky enough to be at Anfield co-commentating when Liverpool played Barcelona in 2019, which was one of the greatest games I've ever been to - the atmosphere was off the charts that night.

That's what Anfield creates on a European night and I'm pretty sure that the atmosphere will be brilliant again.

You'd still be foolish to write off PSG with the ability they have at their disposal. But if Liverpool get that first goal then you would think that's almost job done. If they don't, then it will be game on and with the quality of players PSG have, Liverpool will not be taking them lightly.

Don't expect surprises from Tuchel's first England squad

I expect the majority of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad, which will be announced next week, to be pretty much what we know, but I would think that there'll be a couple of players in there who haven't been in the set-up before.

Tuchel has been to so many games now, that he'll know everyone's game off by heart and will know his squad. It's a massive blow for him that Lewis Hall will miss out due to injury - as it is for Hall himself. I'm sure he would have been in Tuchel's first squad.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has got a chance of being in there, especially given what's happened to Lewis Hall. He has been rash at times, but there's no doubting his ability, so that would not surprise me if he was in the squad when it's announced, England aren't blessed with left-backs.

Ben White could get fresh start with England

I wonder if Thomas Tuchel has spoken to him and if his situation has changed with regards to the national team. White has kept very quiet with regards to why he didn't want to play for England under Gareth Southgate.

I guess we'll find out if White is back when the squad is announced, but if he's fit and firing, then without doubt he's an option.

Nwaneri is England star in the making

With Ethan Nwaneri, we're talking about a potential superstar with the ability that he possesses at such a young age.

I was able to watch him up close again in the Champions League against PSV and he was brilliant. He really was fantastic, so I think Tuchel will speak to Arteta and he'll be guided by him with regards to his inclusion.

He's played himself into contention with his performances for Arsenal. Out of the disappointment of injuries to Bukayo Saka and other Arsenal stars, the bright spark has been this 17-year-old getting his opportunity and he's been absolutely amazing.

He's got years and years ahead of him, if things continue to go the way they are for him. We know the pitfalls, we know what can happen, but he's a potential superstar, there's no doubt about it.

Liam Delap has been really impressive and has been the standout player at Ipswich this season, without a doubt. They've had a really disappointing season, with one or two bright moments, but he's been the constant in their team, with the goals he's scored. I expect him to be in the England squad.

I think that Djed Spence has had a decent season and is one that Tuchel will have definitely looked at. However, I think that he might have other options in that position, but it wouldn't surprise me because he's definitely played himself into the reckoning.

I think that it will be tougher for Archie Gray to make the England squad, because he's been filling several positions out of necessity for Spurs. As tough as it has been for Tottenham, I think that he's been one of those who has done really well. Whether he's done enough to get into the England squad is another question, I'm not sure.

Having to fill in at centre-back due to injuries must have been tough at times, but he's never shied away from it.

I'm confident about Newcastle's Carabao Cup chances

If Newcastle are going to win the Carabao Cup, then they're going to have to do things the hard way. That's fine - teams have done it the hard way before. Nobody expected Wigan to go to Wembley and beat Man City in the FA Cup final in 2013, but they did!

Without doubt, Liverpool will be the favourites. It hasn't helped Newcastle's cause that Lewis Hall is ruled out for the season, and now Anthony Gordon too.

I'm optimistic though. I'll be at Wembley and I can't wait for it. It's going to be tough - we need them to be right at it and if they are, then they definitely can win it with the quality they have. We need Alexander Isak fit for that reason, and need everyone playing really well.

Liverpool are a very good team. It's not quite the gap Wigan faced in terms of quality, but Liverpool are still favourites and I just want Newcastle to give it a good go.