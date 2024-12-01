Sunday Football Tips: The good, the bad and the 5/1 double

Silva carded in 7 of his 11 starts v Liverpool

Salah has scored or assisted in 10 of 12 PL games in 24/25

Liverpool v Manchester City

Sunday 1 December, 16:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Certain players get up for big games and, these days, they don't come much bigger than Liverpool v Man City.

For some, that works well; others not so.

We'll take a look at two here to form a 5/16.00 Bet Builder.

Let's start on the downside.

Bernardo Silva has been carded in seven of his 11 competitive starts against Liverpool - that's more cards than against any other single opponent. Six of them have come in nine Premier League games.

Some will be prepared to put that down to co-incidence but when you look that he's also been carded six times against Arsenal and five against Manchester United, you see a pattern of the Portuguese being a little too revved up for some of the biggest matches of City's domestic season.

Having not won in six and facing the best team in England right now, City will surely have to get about the hosts here and I'll happily back Silva to trouble referee Chris Kavanagh, who is the third-best top-flight official for cards in 2024/25. He currently averages a whopping 6.38 per game.

On the flip side, a major factor in Mo Salah's greatness if his ability to deliver in the biggest games.

He's got 11 goals in his 20 appearances in this fixture, not to mention six assists.

Filter things down to league games only, and the Egyptian has landed the 'to score or assist' bet in nine of his last 11 matches against the current champions.

That's also a bet Salah has delivered on in 10 of 12 Premier League games this season.

You can get 10/111.91 here about the favourites' star player doing it again.

Add that to the Silva bet to get a double which pays around 5/16.00.