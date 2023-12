Salah needs just one goal to reach Reds milestone

Egyptian has four previous cards for taking his shirt off

Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday looking to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table - and they're huge 1/51.20 favourites to do so.

As always, if the Reds are to win on home soil then Mohamed Salah is usually front and centre in terms of the goals - either scoring or assisting.

It's a huge game for Salah personally though, as he'll be making his 300th start for Liverpool - and he's also just a goal away from another massive milestone, which gives us an idea for a Bet Builder double...

Salah is just 4/61.67 to score anytime which is something that we've come to just expect now, especially at Anfield where he's scored in 17 of his last 19 appearances.

The Egyptian is a true Premier League legend and is certainly a Liverpool legend, and once he's done his stats will stand up to anyones.

Fulham have conceded 13 on the road this season, including shipping five at Man City and three at Aston Villa so Liverpool should have chances.

And if they get chances then it'd be a big surprise not to see Salah find the net, and then...

OK, so here's where it gets interesting, as if we fancy Salah to score, what happens next? Well, how about he takes his shirt off to ecelebrate what would be his 200th goal for Liverpool.

Salah is 15/28.50 to be shown a card - that's the biggest price in the entire field - but with such a huge milestone for him personally then it wouldn't be out of the question for him to give his celebration a bit extra.

And it wouldn't be the first time, as we've seeen the chiseled torso of Liverpool's No.11 a fair few times - in fact he's been booked four times to celebrating by taking his shirt off.

Only four other players have ever scored 200 goals for Liverpool, and Salah knows full well just what a huge achievement it'll be when he gets that double century.

So what better way to celebrate then by whipping that famour red shirt off? It's certainly something worth thinking about and worth a play in a home game against opposition he's very likely to score against.

