Sunday Football Tips: Two overpriced legs make for tasty Anfield Bet Builder

Jackson has had a SOT in every game this season

Key man Palmer fouled 2+ times in 3 of his last 4

Back Bet Builder double at north of 7/2 4.50

Liverpool v Chelsea

Sunday 20 October, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

This looks an intriguing, must-watch game.

It's one we should learn plenty from with what we've had so far making it hard to tell whether either is a genuine title contender.

Liverpool have made an excellent start under new boss Arne Slot but, frankly, they've played no-one of note.

Indeed, they headed into the weekend having played just one team in the top half - Nottingham Forest, who they lost to.

Chelsea certainly have the potential to provide a stiff test. They are also going well under new management - like their hosts, they have suffered only one defeat so far and Enzo Maresca's young side looks to be improving.

My worry regarding the visitors is they are forced to make two changes to their back four for the trip to Anfield with both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana suspended having already collected five yellow cards. Quite a feat.

While I wouldn't rule Chelsea out on that - they certainly have squad depth at Stamford Bridge again these days - I've no interest in getting involved in the match outcome.

However, there are a couple of props prices involving Blues players, which are of interest.

Nicolas Jackson has managed a shot on target in all eight appearances this season and, if you go back to the end of the last campaign, he's now landed the 1+ SOT bet in 12 of his last 13 for Chelsea.

The Senegal international scored against Malawi last week to continue a decent start to 2024/25 and he certainly appears to be less wasteful these days - that was a notable criticism during his first season at the Bridge.

Yes, the Liverpool defence has conceded only twice so far but, as already pointed out, they've not really had a serious test yet.

Given those stats, I'm surprised to see Chelsea's centre forward available at 4/51.80 for a shot on target and am happy to back it.

The other price I like is the 17/102.70 about Cole Palmer being fouled 2+ times.

A lot of the Chelsea play goes through the England international and stopping Palmer will surely be a key goal for the hosts.

Ryan Gravenberch, hardly immune to committing a foul or two, has been in good form and will surely be the man tasked with keeping Palmer as quiet as possible given the Chelsea star has been operating more centrally this season.

Palmer has been fouled at least twice in three of his last four games and this just looks a price rather on the large side.

Put the two legs together and you get a Bet Builder which pays north of 7/24.50.