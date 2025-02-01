Saturday Football Tips: Back Lille to land 11/2 Bet Builder treble

St Etienne conceded 30 away goals this season

Lille hammered Feyenoord 6-1 during the week

Back 11/2 6.50 Lille win and shots on target treble

Lille v St Etienne

Saturday 1 February, 20:05

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Lille have been super impressive in the Champions League, as they showed by storming straight into the last 16 with a 6-1 thrashing of Feyenoord seeing them finish in the top eight - now they'll hope to take that form into Ligue 1.

As just one win in six domestically has seen Bruno Genesio's side slip out of the top four, so a visit of struggling St Etienne should provide the perfect opprtunity to kick-start their league campaign...

Les Verts are just a point outside the relegation spots and have yet to win on the road this term, claiming just their second away point last time against Auxerre and having conceded 30 goals in away games already.

They've also taken some beatings away from home with four defeats by at least two goals including 4-0, 5-0 and 8-0 losses.

Lille haven't been blowing teams away but on the back of that Feyenoord result and with St Etienne's away form they are a prime candidate to lose by more than a goal at 11/102.11.

Jonathan David gets all the plaudits, and rightly so, but he's not actually the prolific in terms of shots on target as he's so clinical he often only needs one chance.

David is 1/121.08 for a shot on target, so instead we'll back Osame Sahraoui, who has scored in his last two games and has had three shots on target in the process.

Sahraoui is 8/151.53 for 1+ shot on target.

St Etienne have managed to score in their last three away games while Lille have conceded in five straight home games so the visitors should get chances.

And Georgian Zuriko Davitashvili looks a decent bet to at least hit the target, after managing six shots on target in 10 games.

He's got a goal, six shots and three on target in just the last three games, so we'll back him at 1/12.00 for 1+ shot on target here.