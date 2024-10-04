Friday Football Tips: Profit by foul means with La Liga Bet Builder
Our football props column is expecting fouls when Leganes host Valencia in La Liga on Friday night - Andy Schooler explains why.
Referee leads La Liga in terms of fouls per game
Leganes also high for fouls committed
Back fouls Bet Builder four-fold at around 4/15.00
Leganes v Valencia
Friday 4 October, 20:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player
Fouls are the focus in Friday's La Liga game. Here's why.
The referee is Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez, a Primera Division newcomer, but one who has already leapt to the top of the foul charts, giving an average of 29 across his first four games.
Yes, it's a small sample but he was also one of the strictest officials in the Segunda Division last term, averaging 5.61 cards per game, a figure he's already increased in 2024/25.
Leganes were also high for cards during their promotion-winning campaign and this season they sit fifth in the fouls-committed list.
Throw in the fact that this is a key game early in the season - both sides are currently looking a relegation battle, sitting 16th and 18th respectively - and this is a contest which should produce some foul challenges.
Leg 1: Javi Hernandez to commit 2+ fouls
My betting angle is to target Leganes players to commit fouls, with some of the Valencia boys to be fouled in the process.
Let's start with Leganes left-back Javi Hernandez, who has committed 2+ fouls in four of his six starts since joining in the summer.
He was also a leading fouler when at Cadiz and finished in the league's top 30 for fouls committed last season.
Across the two campaigns, he's now landed the 2+ fouls bet in 16 of his last 26 starts and, given the official in charge, I'm happy to put him straight in the Bet Builder.
Leg 2: Luis Rioja to be fouled 1+ time
Fellow full-back Valentin Rosier is also producing some good foul numbers but rather than put him in at fairly short price, I'm going to go with his likely direct opponent, Luis Rioja, to be fouled 1+ time at 8/111.73.
Rioja has been fouled in six of his seven appearances so far and given who he's up against, this looks a decent price.
Leg 3: Darko Brasanac to commit 2+ fouls
Turning to midfield, there's potentially feisty battle in store between Darko Brasanac and Pepelu.
Leganes are being tipped to recall Brasanac by the Spanish press. He's started five games this season and committed 15 fouls, landing the 2+ bet in all five.
Leg 4: Pepelu to be fouled 1+ time
In this one, he'll be looking to stop Pepelu, who has recently forced his way into the Spain squad.
The former Levante man has now been fouled in nine of his last 12 games so to be fouled 1+ time is added to complete a four-fold which pays just over 4/15.00.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 81pts
Returned: 98.12pts
P/L: +17.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
