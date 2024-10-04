Friday Football Tips: Profit by foul means with La Liga Bet Builder

Referee leads La Liga in terms of fouls per game

Leganes also high for fouls committed

Back fouls Bet Builder four-fold at around 4/1 5.00

Leganes v Valencia

Friday 4 October, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player

Fouls are the focus in Friday's La Liga game. Here's why.

The referee is Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez, a Primera Division newcomer, but one who has already leapt to the top of the foul charts, giving an average of 29 across his first four games.

Yes, it's a small sample but he was also one of the strictest officials in the Segunda Division last term, averaging 5.61 cards per game, a figure he's already increased in 2024/25.

Leganes were also high for cards during their promotion-winning campaign and this season they sit fifth in the fouls-committed list.

Throw in the fact that this is a key game early in the season - both sides are currently looking a relegation battle, sitting 16th and 18th respectively - and this is a contest which should produce some foul challenges.

My betting angle is to target Leganes players to commit fouls, with some of the Valencia boys to be fouled in the process.

Let's start with Leganes left-back Javi Hernandez, who has committed 2+ fouls in four of his six starts since joining in the summer.

He was also a leading fouler when at Cadiz and finished in the league's top 30 for fouls committed last season.

Across the two campaigns, he's now landed the 2+ fouls bet in 16 of his last 26 starts and, given the official in charge, I'm happy to put him straight in the Bet Builder.

Fellow full-back Valentin Rosier is also producing some good foul numbers but rather than put him in at fairly short price, I'm going to go with his likely direct opponent, Luis Rioja, to be fouled 1+ time at 8/111.73.

Rioja has been fouled in six of his seven appearances so far and given who he's up against, this looks a decent price.

Turning to midfield, there's potentially feisty battle in store between Darko Brasanac and Pepelu.

Leganes are being tipped to recall Brasanac by the Spanish press. He's started five games this season and committed 15 fouls, landing the 2+ bet in all five.

In this one, he'll be looking to stop Pepelu, who has recently forced his way into the Spain squad.

The former Levante man has now been fouled in nine of his last 12 games so to be fouled 1+ time is added to complete a four-fold which pays just over 4/15.00.