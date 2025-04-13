Sunday Football Tips: Back 7/1 fouls special for Rome derby battle

Lazio host Roma with teams just one place apart in Serie A

Always a feisty encounter, cards and fouls worth backing

Lazio v Roma

Sunday 12 April. 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

This is a big capital derby in Serie A with Lazio in sixth and Roma in seventh just two points behind in the race for European places in the final furlong of the season.

Lazio have just one win in six while Roma are unbeaten in 16 Serie A games with seven wins in the past eight but there's not much between them in the betting as well as the league table.

What we will see though, as we usually do, is a full blooded affair at the Stadio Olimpico.

It's all about fouls in this game and Valentin Castellanos is the man for that job for Lazio with the second most in the squad in Serie A this season.

He was sent off and gave away five fouls in the reverse fixture as one of 13 games with multiple fouls in - and he's 4/61.67 for another one.

Let's up the ante a bit for Roma as the away side, albeit in their own stadium, and take Gianluca Mancini to go one better and commit three fouls at 6/42.50.

He's had 14 multiple foul games this season - and although only four of those have be 3+ fouls in a game, one of those was the home derby against Lazio.

The away version offers his most fiery game of the season so we're backing him to at least get close to matching the four fouls he gave away in the first meeting.

Known for scoring goals, Artem Dovbyk is also a regular in the fouls column this season, and again playing in this huge derby game will only heighten his chances.

He's given away 39 fouls this season and has 10 multiple foul games, including against Lazio once already this season, so why not two at 11/102.11.

Forwards trying to press the opponents always carry a high risk of giving away fouls in these derby games.