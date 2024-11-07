Thursday Football Tips: Profit with Pedro against Porto in 8/1 treble
Paul Higham's best Bet Builder option for Thursday comes in the Europa League where veteran Pedro is still ripping it up for Lazio as they host Porto.
-
Veteran Pedro still getting among the goals in Europa League
-
Omorodion having stellar season with Porto
-
Back 8/19.00 Bet Builder treble in Rome
Lazio vs Porto
Thursday 7 November, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+
It's three wins out of three with nine scored and just one conceded for Lazio in their perfect start to the Europa League, but after a kind fixture list the visit of Porto looks a step up in class.
The Portuguese side won their first game of the campaign against Hoffenheim last time out, following a big slip-up at Bodo/Glimt then throwing away a lead against Man Utd.
Lazio have won their last five in Rome and are unbeaten in 13 at home in all competitions, while Porto have won their last six games so both sides have strong form carrying into what could be a cracker.
Leg 1: Pedro goal or assist
Veteran Spaniard Pedro may be 37 but he's proving he's still got it with five goals and two assists from 10 appearances - six of which came off the bench.
He's got that experience and guile that's made for European football though, so has started all three Europa League games so far and has flourished with two goals and two assists.
So Pedro has to be our man here and we'll back him at 8/52.60 for a goal or assist again.
Leg 2: Boulaye Dia 1+ shot on target
Senegal forward Boulaye Dia gets the nod for our Lazio shot on target portion of the Bet Builder - with a record of 13 this season from 14 games.
He managed three from the two Europa League starts he's made this season, and we'll take the 4/91.44 for Dia to have another 1+ shot on target against Porto.
He also warmed up for this with a goal against Cagliari last time out.
Leg 3: Samu Omorodion 1+ shot on target
Porto's young Spanish striker Samu Omorodion has been in fantastic form this season, with the 20-year-old scoring 11 goals from just 10 games so far.
He's scored in seven of those 10 outings including in all three Europa League games - where he's also managed at least two shots on target in each.
It's a tough one to decide which way to go, but just the extra quality Lazio have and playing at the Stadio Olimpico, Omorodion may not get the quality of chances he's previously had so may be forced to have shots from further out.
So for those reasons we'll take the 8/52.60 for Omorodion to have 2+ shots on target.
Now read all of our Europa League betting previews & tips from our Betfair experts
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Newcastle v Liverpool: Cards and goals Isak-ly the way to play Monday's blockbuster
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Back Cherries at 23/10 & a stalemate for Saints on Tuesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 75/1 punt in Palace vs Forest