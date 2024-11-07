Thursday Football Tips: Profit with Pedro against Porto in 8/1 treble

Veteran Pedro still getting among the goals in Europa League

Lazio vs Porto

Thursday 7 November, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

It's three wins out of three with nine scored and just one conceded for Lazio in their perfect start to the Europa League, but after a kind fixture list the visit of Porto looks a step up in class.

The Portuguese side won their first game of the campaign against Hoffenheim last time out, following a big slip-up at Bodo/Glimt then throwing away a lead against Man Utd.

Lazio have won their last five in Rome and are unbeaten in 13 at home in all competitions, while Porto have won their last six games so both sides have strong form carrying into what could be a cracker.

Veteran Spaniard Pedro may be 37 but he's proving he's still got it with five goals and two assists from 10 appearances - six of which came off the bench.

He's got that experience and guile that's made for European football though, so has started all three Europa League games so far and has flourished with two goals and two assists.

So Pedro has to be our man here and we'll back him at 8/52.60 for a goal or assist again.

Senegal forward Boulaye Dia gets the nod for our Lazio shot on target portion of the Bet Builder - with a record of 13 this season from 14 games.

He managed three from the two Europa League starts he's made this season, and we'll take the 4/91.44 for Dia to have another 1+ shot on target against Porto.

He also warmed up for this with a goal against Cagliari last time out.

Porto's young Spanish striker Samu Omorodion has been in fantastic form this season, with the 20-year-old scoring 11 goals from just 10 games so far.

He's scored in seven of those 10 outings including in all three Europa League games - where he's also managed at least two shots on target in each.

It's a tough one to decide which way to go, but just the extra quality Lazio have and playing at the Stadio Olimpico, Omorodion may not get the quality of chances he's previously had so may be forced to have shots from further out.

So for those reasons we'll take the 8/52.60 for Omorodion to have 2+ shots on target.