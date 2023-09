Wales' long-term struggle for goals

Data good for fouls double

Latvia v Wales

Monday 11 September, 19:45

Live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 1

It's been a poor start to Euro 2024 qualifying for Wales but they remain in with a shout of a top-two finish.

However, having taken just four points from four games - three of them in the reverse fixture - this really is must-win for Rob Page's men.

Don't expect it to be easy.

The Netherlands only won here 1-0 during World Cup qualifying and Latvia usually aim to keep things tight.

With Wales' confidence low and a long-term problem scoring goals - they were the lowest scorers of Euro 2020's automatic qualifiers and the also the lowest among Europe's World Cup teams in qualifying - under 2.5 goals looks a decent shout.

That's occurred in seven of Wales' last nine games, as well as six of Latvia's last 10 at home.

I also like a couple of fouls plays here - the Latvians managed 15 in the reverse fixture and while referee Michal Ocenas is new to this level, he hasn't been shy to show cards in his international games at the younger levels.

Forward Roberts Uldrikis is their top fouler so far in qualifying and looks tempting at 7/52.40 for 2+ fouls.

With his 6ft 6in frame, he's managed that in five of his last six international starts.

Midfield team-mate Andrejs Ciganiks is also a regular on the fouls list.

He's landed the 1+ fouls bet in eight of his last 10 international starts and in what should be a competitive game, can deliver again.

The three-legged Bet Builder pays 9/25.30 and looks a decent way to start this week's column following last week's good profit.

