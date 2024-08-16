Friday Football Tips: Back Scots to scrap in Gran Canaria in 3/1 double

La Liga gets underway this week and there's two games on Friday night, including our focus for the Bet Builder column which is Las Palmas hosting Sevilla.

A mid-August trip to Gran Canaria is always something to look forward to, but for new Sevilla boss Garcia Pimienta even more so given he managed Las Palmas last season to a 16th-placed finish after ending the season without a win in 14 matches.

Sevilla finished just a point better off then their opponents last season but losing main goalscorer Youssef En-Nesri is a worry as the Andalucians look to avoid losing their league opener for the third straight year.

Luis Carrion is now in charge of the Canary Islanders, who haven't won at home since February, but did hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in pre-season while Sevilla got hammered 4-1 at Anfield, and they've got a couple of new recruits that are of particular interest to us...

Former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie was a surprise signing after leaving relegated Sheffield United - he no doubt had to think long and hard about swapping South Yorkshire for sunny Gran Canaria!

It could be a great move for the Scotsman but La Liga will be a completely new style of football for him to deal with - and it seems fair enough to target him in the fouls market in his debut.

He had multiple fouls against him in five of 14 Premier League games last season, and if you've watched him play you'll know he likes to press at 100mph.

So I really like the price of 6/52.20 for McBurnie to have 2+ fouls in his first taste of Spanish football.

There's a tartan feel to Gran Canaria now as McBurnie has been joined by Scotland team-mate Scott McKenna after he signed for Las Palmas from Nottingham Forest at the start of August.

He's not had that much time to settle but he did come off the bench at Anfield in their final friendly and I wouldn't be too surprised if he started this game.

Even if he doesn't, he should see some action and the Scottish centre half should be good for 1+ foul at 1/12.00 even with limited time on the field.

If he starts I'll be very interested in backing McKenna for 2+ fouls at 5/16.00 - but for our Bet Builder here we'll play it safer with one foul to form a 3/14.00 double.