Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Back Scots to scrap in Gran Canaria in 3/1 double

New Las Palmas signing Oli McBurnie could struggle to adapt to La Liga
Back Oli McBurnie to get in foul trouble for Las Palmas against Sevilla

Paul Higham is backing two Scottish exports to get in a spot of bother in Gran Canaria as Las Palmas start their La Liga season at home to Sevilla...

La Liga gets underway this week and there's two games on Friday night, including our focus for the Bet Builder column which is Las Palmas hosting Sevilla.

A mid-August trip to Gran Canaria is always something to look forward to, but for new Sevilla boss Garcia Pimienta even more so given he managed Las Palmas last season to a 16th-placed finish after ending the season without a win in 14 matches.

Sevilla finished just a point better off then their opponents last season but losing main goalscorer Youssef En-Nesri is a worry as the Andalucians look to avoid losing their league opener for the third straight year.

Luis Carrion is now in charge of the Canary Islanders, who haven't won at home since February, but did hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in pre-season while Sevilla got hammered 4-1 at Anfield, and they've got a couple of new recruits that are of particular interest to us...

Leg 1: Oli McBurnie 2+ fouls

Former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie was a surprise signing after leaving relegated Sheffield United - he no doubt had to think long and hard about swapping South Yorkshire for sunny Gran Canaria!

It could be a great move for the Scotsman but La Liga will be a completely new style of football for him to deal with - and it seems fair enough to target him in the fouls market in his debut.

He had multiple fouls against him in five of 14 Premier League games last season, and if you've watched him play you'll know he likes to press at 100mph.

So I really like the price of 6/52.20 for McBurnie to have 2+ fouls in his first taste of Spanish football.

Leg 2: Scott McKenna 1+ foul

There's a tartan feel to Gran Canaria now as McBurnie has been joined by Scotland team-mate Scott McKenna after he signed for Las Palmas from Nottingham Forest at the start of August.

He's not had that much time to settle but he did come off the bench at Anfield in their final friendly and I wouldn't be too surprised if he started this game.

Even if he doesn't, he should see some action and the Scottish centre half should be good for 1+ foul at 1/12.00 even with limited time on the field.

If he starts I'll be very interested in backing McKenna for 2+ fouls at 5/16.00 - but for our Bet Builder here we'll play it safer with one foul to form a 3/14.00 double.

Recommended Bet

Back McBurnie 2+ fouls & McKenna 1+ foul @

SBK3/1

Now read Paul's PFA Player of the Year betting preview & tips

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 28pts
Returned: 26.23pts
P/L: -1.77pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta

  • Opta
New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
English Premier League

Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot

  • Andy Schooler
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner
English Premier League

Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back at 6/4 and 16/1 on Sunday

  • Max Liu
New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Support the Viking invasion

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back Mbappe & Bellingham in 3/1 opening day double

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday One Tips

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Start Of Season Special with Alan Shearer

  • Editor