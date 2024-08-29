Thursday Football Tips: Busy keepers key to 11/2 Real Madrid treble

Keepers could be busy as lively Las Palmas face Real Madrid

Las Palmas v Real Madrid

Thursday 29 August 20:30 BST kick-off

Live on LaLiga TV

Real Madrid got off the mark at the second time of asking in their last game, and a trip to Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas looks a great chance to make it two in a week as they go into the game as 3/101.30 favourites.

The hosts have now gone 16 La Liga games without a win after collecting just a point from their opening two matches - but they're at least entertaining this season.

Goals and shots have been flying in during their two games, and so this should be an entertaining game with plenty of stats for us to get our teeth into.

Real Madrid have had 30 goal attempts in their two games so far with 13 of them hitting the target, while Las Palmas keeper Jasper Cillessen has saved six of the 10 shots on target he's faced.

With how Las Palmas have played so far, more of that attacking style against this Real Madird attack will see Cillessen get even more action on Thursday.

So let's back Cillessen to make 4+ saves at 5/61.84 as the former Barcelona keeper will be doing his upmost to keep the old enemy out.

While we're on keepers, why not include Real madrid keeper Thubault Courtois to also have some work to do given Las Palmas have already had 25 shots with 10 on target in just two outings so far.

Sobacking Courtois to make 2+ saves at 4/91.44 makes sense here as he had to make four saves in real's first La Liga away game at Mallorca on the opening weekend.

It's a strange old world in football even to have Oli McBurnie involved in the conversation for a Real Madrid game, but the former Sheff Utd man has been putting himself about a bit in his first La Liga season.

He's had three shots on target and also three fouls so far but out of the two it's the discipline route we're going as that's more likely against the champions.

You can well picture the energetic forward just being caught out a few times - so we'll finish off with backing McBurnie 2+ fouls at 13/102.30.