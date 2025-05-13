Bet of the Day

Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards in Copa Sudamericana battle

Paraguayan referee Carlos Benitez
Carlos Benitez has been churning out the cards this season

Our football props column delves into the Copa Sudamericana - the South American version of the Europa League - for a 4/1 Bet Builder on Tuesday night.

  • Lanus best team for cards in Copa Sudamericana

  • Ref Benitez averaging over 7 cards per game

  • Victor 15/8 to land bet which has delivered in 8 of 11

Lanus v Vasco da Gama
Tuesday 13 May, (01:30 Wed, BST)

The South American club competitions return this week for the penultimate round of group matches.

That means we've now got a decent amount of data to go on and patterns are emerging.

Leg 1: 6 or more cards

I've long looked out for card opportunities in these events - this tie comes in the Copa Sudamericana, the equivalent to Europe's Europa League.

A lot of cards are dished out in South America and it can pay to follow the dirty teams and the strictest referees.

We've got one of each in action here.

Lanus have received 15 cards in their four matches so far, making them the competition's most-carded team on a cards-per-game basis. Vasco's nine in four isn't great by the local standards but it's still not bad.

As for the referee, Paraguay's Carlos Benitez has been quick to go to his pocket this season.

Across the two CONMEBOL club competitions (the Copa Libertadores being the other), he's shown 43 cards in just six games. That's an average above seven.

There are two other factors I like in terms of a high card count here.

The first is that plenty remains at stake. This is first v second in Group G. Lanus know victory would send them through to the knockout stage; Vasco have similar ambitions and will want to keep their destiny in their own hands.

Then there's also the rivalry factor. Quite a few of these Argentina v Brazil clashes have exploded down the years and that is certainly worth factoring in.

All things considered, 5/61.84 about 6 or more cards looks worth backing.

Leg 2: Joao Victor 1+ shot

I'm going to double it up with a shots bet which simply looks too big.

Vasco defender Joao Victor has been a major target from set plays of late and he's had a shot in each of his last five games and eight of his last 11.

It's therefore surprising to me that he's out at 15/82.88 for a shot in this contest.

OK, Vasco are away and are the underdogs in this clash but despite being on the poor run in terms of results, there's enough encouragement in their recent shots and corners numbers to suggest Victor can do the business here.

The Bet Builder double pays around 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet

Back 6 or more cards & Joao Victor 1+ shot

SBK4/1

Sunderland v Coventry: Read Ryan Deeney's big-match preview!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 292pts
Returned: 308.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +16.3pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Andy Schooler avatar

Andy Schooler

Andy Schooler has been writing about sport for more than 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  • Mike Norman
Get tips and betting odds for Leeds v Everton in the Premier League
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Spurs 2/15 to sign Eze and in talks with Palace

  • Editor
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  • Lewis Jones
Etihad Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu