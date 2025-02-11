Bet of the Day

Juventus v PSV: Kolo Muani backed to continue flying start in 9/2 double

Randal Kolo Muani in training for Juventus - back him to score against PSV
Back new loan signing Randal Kolo Muani to score for Juventus against PSV

Paul Higham has a 9/25.50 Bet Builder double based on the in-form Randal Kolo Muani continuing his flying start at Juventus against PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League play-off...

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League preview

Juventus v PSV
Tuesday 11 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1 

Juventus are favourites to get through their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven having already beaten the Dutch league leaders 3-1 in the league stage back in September.

Juve failed to score in their last two group games but still managed to scrape through while PSV were far more entertaining with a pair of 3-2 wins heading into the play-offs.

And after Juve's last couple of games also produced goals this one could be somewhat similar.

Leg 1: Randal Kolo Muani anytime scorer

Juve's January loan signing could not have started life in Turin any better, with five goals in his first three games in Serie A, and he's eligible to make his Champions League debut for his new side here.

PSV have not exactly been what you'd call solid at the back, and the Frenchman in this kind of form should be too hot to handle.

Scoring runs don't go on forever, but the 13/102.30 anytime scorer has a great chance of keeping his going for at least one more game.

Leg 2: Johan Bakayoko 1+ shot on target

Bakayoko showed against Liverpool that he's a danger breaking into the box from midfield, while he had an assist and two shots in the first meeting against Juventus in September.

He's had a shot on target in five of eight Champions League games and scored in two of his last three outings for PSV - who have injuries in their forward line leading Bakayoko to carry more of the goal threat.

All things considered, 1/12.00 for just 1+ shot on target looks a decent shout for us in our Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet

Back Kolo Muani anytime scorer & Bakayoko 1+ shot on target

SBK9/2

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 209pts
Returned: 244.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +35.35pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

