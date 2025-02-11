Juventus v PSV: Kolo Muani backed to continue flying start in 9/2 double
Paul Higham has a 9/25.50 Bet Builder double based on the in-form Randal Kolo Muani continuing his flying start at Juventus against PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League play-off...
-
Juve beat PSV 3-1 in UCL group stage
-
Kolo Muani made flying start at Juve
-
Back 9/25.50 Bet Builder double for Champions League play-off
-
Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League preview
Juventus v PSV
Tuesday 11 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1
Juventus are favourites to get through their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven having already beaten the Dutch league leaders 3-1 in the league stage back in September.
Juve failed to score in their last two group games but still managed to scrape through while PSV were far more entertaining with a pair of 3-2 wins heading into the play-offs.
And after Juve's last couple of games also produced goals this one could be somewhat similar.
Leg 1: Randal Kolo Muani anytime scorer
Juve's January loan signing could not have started life in Turin any better, with five goals in his first three games in Serie A, and he's eligible to make his Champions League debut for his new side here.
PSV have not exactly been what you'd call solid at the back, and the Frenchman in this kind of form should be too hot to handle.
Scoring runs don't go on forever, but the 13/102.30 anytime scorer has a great chance of keeping his going for at least one more game.
Leg 2: Johan Bakayoko 1+ shot on target
Bakayoko showed against Liverpool that he's a danger breaking into the box from midfield, while he had an assist and two shots in the first meeting against Juventus in September.
He's had a shot on target in five of eight Champions League games and scored in two of his last three outings for PSV - who have injuries in their forward line leading Bakayoko to carry more of the goal threat.
All things considered, 1/12.00 for just 1+ shot on target looks a decent shout for us in our Bet Builder.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 244.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +35.35pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
