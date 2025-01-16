Thursday Football Tips: Double up on Delap in 4/1 Bet Builder

Ipswich & Brighton in first top flight meeting since 1983

Ipswich find themselves outside of the bottom three ahead of Thursday's game with Brighton and will fancy staying there by extending a two-game mini run they've got going at the moment.

Kieran McKenna's side have taken seven points from their last five games, including a home win over Chelsea followed by draw at Fulham in their last two, while the Seagulls are mired in a run of four straight draws.

These two haven't met in a top flight fixture since 1983 so there's no recent head-to-head form to go on, but for player props we have a few pointers towards our best Bet Builder options.

Delap has been largely excellent for Ipswich so far this season with eight goals including in each of the last two games - both penalties.

He's 5/61.84 for a shot on target, which he's managed in nine games this campaign, with five of those being at home where he tends to have a lot more efforts on goal.

Delap has had 23 attempts on goal at Portman Road with 11 on target so he should be good for another.

Let's stick with Delap and play on his style on the pitch as an all-action barnstorming forward who really likes to out himself about a bit despite still being just 21.

It's a close call between backing him for fouls or to be fouled against, but just being at home against a slightly struggling Brighton side we'll go for the latter.

The overall stats say the oppostie with 40 fouls and being fouled just 29 times, but in terms of games with multiple instances it's nine apiece and he's been fouled twice or more in his last four games.

So enough evidence to justify backing Delap to be fouled 2+ times at 1/12.00.

Just the 2/51.40 on Julio Enciso to have 1+ shot on target given the form he's in for that department, but that's what Bet Builders are all about really, adding a few short prices to build up to a decent multiple.

And in Enciso we've got a player in great form with a shot on target in each of his last six games. He's got three shots on target in half of those games so it's tempting to back him for 2+ shots on target at 9/52.80, which would make a nice single, but we'll go low for our Bet Builder.