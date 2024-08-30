Friday Football Tips: Back a 7/1 shot at the San Siro
After a nice 11/26.50 winner on Thursday, Paul Higham is off to Italy on Friday where he's put together a 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble for Atalanta's trip to Serie A champions Inter...
-
Champions Inter host Atalanta in exciting looking clash
-
Back 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble for Serie A clash
-
Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Serie A champions Inter got thier first win on the board last week while Atalanta suffered defeat after a promising start to the campaign.
This should be a good watch with Atalanta still dangerous under coach Gian Piero Gasperini, so even though they're on home turf Simone Inzaghi's side know this will be a battle.
It should also be a game full of action, goals and shot - but who are we backing to have them? Here's Friday's Bet Builder..
Leg 1: Marcus Thuram 2+ shots on target
Lautaro Martinez's injury means Marcus Thuram has been carrying the load, with the Frenchman scoring two in two and having five shots on taret from seven attempts.
Against an Atalanta side that's allowed Lecce and Torino to have 34 attempts on goal and hit the target 10 times, Thuram is well placed to get more goal attempts in himself.
We'll back Thuram for 2+ shots on target here at 6/42.50.
Leg 2: Mateo Retegui 1+ shot on target
For Atalanta, Mateo Retegui is their top scorer with three goals already - with the Argentinian having two shots on target in each game.
Inter have also allowed 10 shots on target in their two games, so even playing away from home Atalanta should still get some joy, which for us hopefully includes a Retegui shot on target - that you can back at 8/131.61.
Leg 3: Marten de Roon 2+ fouls
Playing away at the San Siro has to bring the fouls markets into play for the visitors, and that means midfielder Marten de Roon who tops their foul charts with seven in two outings.
De Roon had 20 games with multiple fouls last season, including one against Inter, so he's the solid shout for 2+ fouls again at 5/61.84.
Ultimate Guide to the Champions League 2024/25: New format explained plus dates, odds & more
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 66.06pts
P/L: +17.56pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Brighton: Back glory for Gunners & 6/1 Emirates Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 11/2 to score or assist tip and 5/2 Man City Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Luton v QPR: Why BTTS holds appeal in Kenny Clash on Friday
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Manchester City: Haaland to take centre stage again
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Saka, Haaland and an 8/1 Bournemouth bet