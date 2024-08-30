Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Back a 7/1 shot at the San Siro

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi looks on as his side plays in Serie A
Simone Inzaghi is looking for Inter to win their second game of the season

After a nice 11/26.50 winner on Thursday, Paul Higham is off to Italy on Friday where he's put together a 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble for Atalanta's trip to Serie A champions Inter...

Serie A champions Inter got thier first win on the board last week while Atalanta suffered defeat after a promising start to the campaign.

This should be a good watch with Atalanta still dangerous under coach Gian Piero Gasperini, so even though they're on home turf Simone Inzaghi's side know this will be a battle.

It should also be a game full of action, goals and shot - but who are we backing to have them? Here's Friday's Bet Builder..

Leg 1: Marcus Thuram 2+ shots on target

Lautaro Martinez's injury means Marcus Thuram has been carrying the load, with the Frenchman scoring two in two and having five shots on taret from seven attempts.

Against an Atalanta side that's allowed Lecce and Torino to have 34 attempts on goal and hit the target 10 times, Thuram is well placed to get more goal attempts in himself.

We'll back Thuram for 2+ shots on target here at 6/42.50.

Leg 2: Mateo Retegui 1+ shot on target

For Atalanta, Mateo Retegui is their top scorer with three goals already - with the Argentinian having two shots on target in each game.

Inter have also allowed 10 shots on target in their two games, so even playing away from home Atalanta should still get some joy, which for us hopefully includes a Retegui shot on target - that you can back at 8/131.61.

Leg 3: Marten de Roon 2+ fouls

Playing away at the San Siro has to bring the fouls markets into play for the visitors, and that means midfielder Marten de Roon who tops their foul charts with seven in two outings.

De Roon had 20 games with multiple fouls last season, including one against Inter, so he's the solid shout for 2+ fouls again at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet

Back Thuram 2+ shots on target, Retegui 1+ shot on target & de Roon 2+ fouls @

SBK7/1

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 46pts
Returned: 66.06pts
P/L: +17.56pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

