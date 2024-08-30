Friday Football Tips: Back a 7/1 shot at the San Siro

Champions Inter host Atalanta in exciting looking clash

Back 7/1 8.00 Bet Builder treble for Serie A clash

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Serie A champions Inter got thier first win on the board last week while Atalanta suffered defeat after a promising start to the campaign.

This should be a good watch with Atalanta still dangerous under coach Gian Piero Gasperini, so even though they're on home turf Simone Inzaghi's side know this will be a battle.

It should also be a game full of action, goals and shot - but who are we backing to have them? Here's Friday's Bet Builder..

Lautaro Martinez's injury means Marcus Thuram has been carrying the load, with the Frenchman scoring two in two and having five shots on taret from seven attempts.

Against an Atalanta side that's allowed Lecce and Torino to have 34 attempts on goal and hit the target 10 times, Thuram is well placed to get more goal attempts in himself.

We'll back Thuram for 2+ shots on target here at 6/42.50.

For Atalanta, Mateo Retegui is their top scorer with three goals already - with the Argentinian having two shots on target in each game.

Inter have also allowed 10 shots on target in their two games, so even playing away from home Atalanta should still get some joy, which for us hopefully includes a Retegui shot on target - that you can back at 8/131.61.

Playing away at the San Siro has to bring the fouls markets into play for the visitors, and that means midfielder Marten de Roon who tops their foul charts with seven in two outings.

De Roon had 20 games with multiple fouls last season, including one against Inter, so he's the solid shout for 2+ fouls again at 5/61.84.