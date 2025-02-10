Monday Football Tips: Back 5/1 shots treble at the San Siro

Martinez has multiple shots on target in 7 of 10 games

Dimarco & Kean on solid runs for hitting the target

Back 5/1 6.00 shots on target treble in Milan

Inter v Fiorentina

Monday 10 February 19:45

Live on One Football

A very, very quick double-header here as Fiorentina beat Inter 3-0 only on Thursday to cost Inter the chance to go top of Serie A, with the only fortunate thing being the chance to exact swift revenge.

La Viola have now won three in a row, but Inter have won seven of nine at home - socring at least twice in eight of those so you'd think goals won't be an issue this time around.

We're looking though just to back some player props, and with plenty of goals and shots in recent Inter matches we're going for a nice treble for our Bet Builder in the instan rematch.

You've got the like the 10/111.91 on offer for a Moise Kean shot on target just a few days after he scored twice and hit the target four times from five shots.

Yes, Inter will know all about him now and no doubt have a plan, but he'll be going out there about as confident as you can get, and that means he'll be having a dig at every given opportunity.

Dimarco is a bit of a regular in our column and he's usually landed for us, so we'll back him again at the same 10/111.91 for 1+ shot on target.

He hit the target in Florence a few days ago, which was his third game in a row with a shot on target, and he's tested the keeper in four of his last five home games so has plenty behind him to support backing him again.

Inter's main man Martinez is just 5/61.84 for 2+ shots on target but that's not really been a problem for him of late - as he's hit that mark in seven of his last 10 games.

He's also had at least that many in his last three home games so it's a number he's well used to.

Even in his last two games when he's had just the one shot on target each time he's still had seven goal attempts so the volume is still there, and coming so close after a stinging defeat against the same team you better believe he'll be upping his game to make amends.