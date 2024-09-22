Sunday Football Tips: Back cards double at 12/1 in Milan derby

Martinez carded in 4 of his last 9 derbies

Inter Milan v AC Milan

Sunday 22 September, 19:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

There's some cracking Sunday night fare on offer this week in Milan - and what better way to enjoy it than by cheering on a cards double?

I've long been a fan of backing cards in a derby and this one has seen at least five cards shown in six of the last 10 renewals - not the feistiest game but not a bad cards record.

It may aalso have some added spice this time around given the pair's last meeting ended with a brawl and three red cards in injury time.

History in the fixture always plays an important role in my thinking when it comes to cards, particular the player market.

When you dig through the stats, you regularly find players massively outperforming their card average in a derby game and I've got two such men lined up for the Derby della Madonnina.

Let's start with the nominal hosts at the San Siro, Inter, who won the Serie A title last season.

Their player I like is Lautaro Martinez.

He's been carded in four of his last nine starts in this fixture yet is out at 3/14.00 for another card this time around.

The Argentine can get narky and will be expected to lead the way in terms of approach given he'll be wearing the captain's armband.

As Inter's leading goal threat, there's also the potential for goal-celebration excess - bring it on, I say.

As for Milan, who have struggled this season under new boss Paulo Fonseca, it's Englishman Fikayo Tomori, who catches the eye.

He's been carded in four of his last six derbies and managed 11 cards in 35 apperances in total last season.

Notably, the centre-back was booked, alongside Martinez, following a confrontation in the sides' Champions League semi-final of May 2023.

The pair will be going head-to-head again here and repeat would do rather nicely - the card double pays 12/113.00.