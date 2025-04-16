Inter Milan v Bayern Munich: Back 2/1 Bet Builder in San Siro

Bastoni and Mkhitaryan strong for drawing fouls

Olise has had 2+ shots in 11 of 12 UCL starts

Back Bet Builder treble at around 2/1 3.00

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich

Wednesday 16 April, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

It was absolutely gutting to see Ousmane Dembele pass up two golden chances for PSG last night after Marcus Rashford had delivered the assist predicted in this column.

Hopefully some of you backed the 11/26.50 single but, even if you did, that does the column's record no good at all and my struggle to bolt two winners together continues.

Having failed to land big prices in the opening part of the week, now looks the time to try the short odds - a winner is needed.

With Inter 2-1 from last week's first leg, the angles here involve the Italians being fouled and Bayern having shots.

Inter will be happy for this to become a scrappy affair and we've got a referee who is well above the competition's average for fouls per game.

Slavko Vincic's figure of 23.75 is the fifth best among officials who have taken charge of at least three Champions League games this season. The competition average is 21.19.

With Inter the most-fouled team left in the tournament - they've been fouled 11.2 times per game - I'm keen on a couple of their players drawing fouls.

At the back, Alessandro Bastoni has been fouled in 10 of his last 11 starts and his battle with Harry Kane could be crucial to the outcome of this contest.

Meanwhile, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has drawn at least one foul in his last nine and gets the nod at 1/21.50.

A price of 12/53.40 about him being fouled 2+ times is also tempting for those looking to go bigger.

Both Inter players to be fouled is around an even-money shot but we can push that up to 2/13.00 by backing Michael Olise to have 2+ shots.

While Inter's defensive record is well known - they've got the tightest defence in the competition having conceded only three goals so far - Bayern offered plenty of threat last week and can consider themselves unfortunate to be behind in the tie.

The Germans won the expected-goals (xG) battle 2.3 to 0.78 and outshot Inter 20-10.

Olise had three of those efforts at goal and has continued the strong shot numbers we saw from him at Crystal Palace last season.

He's had at least two shots in 11 of his 12 Champions League starts this season, including at Barcelona, Aston Villa and, in the last round, Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern's need to score is clear and Olise is unlikely to be shy in terms of trying his luck.