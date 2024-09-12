Thursday Football Tips: Back Donny to do the business 2/1 Bet Builder

Doncaster won four out of five to lead the league

Harrogate lost three in a row without scoring a goal

Back Doncaster win & corners double at 2/1 3.00

Harrogate v Doncaster

Wednesday 11 September

20:00 BST kick-off

Flying League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers swap South Yorkshire for North Yorkshire and the relatively short trip up to Harrogte Town for Thursday's League Two fixture.

Four wins from five sees Donny top the table, while Harrogate are struggling down in 20th and have lost both of their home league games at Wetherby Road so far.

They've actually lost their last three games without scoring so the last thing they needed was to see Grant McCann's in-form leaders arriving...

It's 8/111.73 for a Doncaster away win and Harrogate's recent form doesn't offer any sign that they could start to turn their season around just yet.

Barrow and Cheltenham beat Harrogate to nil at home, and their only win of the season came at Colchester, who are only a point better off themselves.

Rovers should be able to grab another three points here.

We expect Doncaster to win this and will likely have the majority of the ball as well, and that should translate into corners.

Harrogate have been decent at winning corners but allowed eight and six to Barrow and Bromley, and Doncaster are a step up from those two sides.

So we'll take Donny to edge the corner count at 4/71.57.