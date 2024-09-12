Thursday Football Tips: Back Donny to do the business 2/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham is dipping into League Two for Thursday's column where Doncaster are backed to beat Harrogate.
-
Doncaster won four out of five to lead the league
-
Harrogate lost three in a row without scoring a goal
-
Back Doncaster win & corners double at 2/13.00
Harrogate v Doncaster
Wednesday 11 September
20:00 BST kick-off
Flying League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers swap South Yorkshire for North Yorkshire and the relatively short trip up to Harrogte Town for Thursday's League Two fixture.
Four wins from five sees Donny top the table, while Harrogate are struggling down in 20th and have lost both of their home league games at Wetherby Road so far.
They've actually lost their last three games without scoring so the last thing they needed was to see Grant McCann's in-form leaders arriving...
Leg 1: Doncaster to win
It's 8/111.73 for a Doncaster away win and Harrogate's recent form doesn't offer any sign that they could start to turn their season around just yet.
Barrow and Cheltenham beat Harrogate to nil at home, and their only win of the season came at Colchester, who are only a point better off themselves.
Rovers should be able to grab another three points here.
Leg 2: Doncaster most corners
We expect Doncaster to win this and will likely have the majority of the ball as well, and that should translate into corners.
Harrogate have been decent at winning corners but allowed eight and six to Barrow and Bromley, and Doncaster are a step up from those two sides.
So we'll take Donny to edge the corner count at 4/71.57.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 74.69pts
P/L: +18.69pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
