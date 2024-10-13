Sunday Football Tips: An Irish trio to back in Athens at 5/1
Paul Higham has a 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble to finish the week with a trio of Irish players selected to make an impact on Greece in Athens...
-
Greece back at home following historic Wembley win
-
Irish won in Finland during the week
-
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble on Irish trio
Greece v Rep. Ireland
Sunday 12 October
19:45 kick-off
After a monumental win for Greece at Wembley it's back to Athens on Sunday to welcome Republic of Ireland, who themselves enjoyed a Nations League win during the week in Finland.
Greece fully deserved to beat England as they made it three wins from three, and they're 8/111.73 to make it four from four against an Irish side they beat comfortably 2-0 in Dublin last month.
They've also never lost to the Republic of Ireland, winning five of their six meetings (one draw) and only conceding one goal, so perhaps only a big letdown from such an emotional night at Wembley could knock them out of their stride here..
Leg 1: Robbie Brady 2+ fouls
We're going for a Irish treble here in Athens and starting off with Robbie Brady 2+ fouls at 6/52.20. It's always a decent atmosphere in Athens so Irish fouls should be a good route in for us here.
Brady's given away seven fouls in the Nations League this season and for club and country has had three multiple foul games. Against a bouyant Greece and their home crowd the conditions couldn't be any better for him to produce another.
Leg 2: Jason Knight 1+ foul
Bristol City midfielder Jason Night has had four multiple foul games this season - one of those coming in Ireland's victory in Finald during the week.
Another away game and an even tougher opponent means Knight should be up there in the foul count.
We'll play it safe though with him and back Knight for 1+ foul at 4/91.44.
Leg 3: Evan Ferguson 1+ shot on target
Evan Ferguson was brought into the starting line-up in Finland and responded by being a constant threat with four attempts on goal yielding three shots on target.
We'll ride the hot hand here in this case and back Ferguson just to have 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 118.12pts
P/L: +28.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
