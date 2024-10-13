Sunday Nations League Tips: Greece is the word at 4/1

Greeks can win again

England will concede in Finland

Haaland a big price to score once more

Kazakhstan are yet to win a game in Group B4 (D1 L2), failing to score a single goal and conceding seven.

Slovenia have jus suffered a heavy defeat to Norway, but won the reverse fixture 3-0. Back the Slovenians to win half-time/full-time at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back Slovenia to win half-time/full-time against Kazakhstan SBK 17/10

Gibraltar are top of Group D1, but this is their first away game, after a 2-2 draw with Liechtenstein and a 1-0 victory over San Marino.

Liechtenstein come into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Hong Kong. Though the first game between these sides produced four goals, under 1.5 goals seems a likelier event this time at odds of 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Liechtenstein and Gibraltar SBK 6/5

An England team that lined up without a striker looked shambolic in their 2-1 home defeat against Greece.

Finland created chances Lee Carsley's team themselves, in their 2-0 defeat at Wembley. Based on England's defensive performances, both teams to score looks too big at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back both Finland and England to score SBK 1/1

Moldova have won both of there matches in Group D2 buy a 2-0 margin, which includes the reverse fixture.

Malta bounced back from that defeat with a 1-0 win over Andorra, but everything points to Moldova being too strong, having drawn away games last year at Poland and Austria. The betting is evenly priced, which makes Moldova look big at 8/52.60.

Recommended Bet Back Moldova to beat Malta SBK 8/5

North Macedonia's 3-0 win at Latvia sees them top of Group C4 after three games (W2 D1).

Armenia had to twice fight back to earn a draw against the Faroe Islands on Thursday. Though the hosts are pretty strong at home, the odds are big enough that you bet cautiously on North Macedonia in the draw no bet market and still get a price of 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back North Macedonia draw no bet against Armenia SBK 11/10

Austria picked up their first win in Group B3 this week, with a 4-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan.

Norway remain out in front after three games (W2 D1), with Erling Haaland scoring a brace in their 3-0 win over Slovenia. Back Haaland to find the net again at 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score for Norway against Austria SBK 7/4

Greece ripped England apart on Thursday and now have the chance to really take charge of Group B2, when they host Republic of Ireland.

The Irish picked up their first points of the competition, as they came from behind to win 2-1 away in Finland. With these sides being amongst the goals in midweek, a Greece win and both teams to score looks big at 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Greece to beat Republic of Ireland and both teams to score SBK 4/1

The Faroe Islands have now drawn two of their three games in Group C4 (L1), following their 2-2 stalemate with Armenia on Sunday.

Latvia won the reverse fixture 1-0, but with the Faroes getting on the scoresheet twice at home, both teams to score should land at 23/20.