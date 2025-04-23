Wednesday Football Tips: Back Real's Brazilian duo in 5/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham has a 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble picked out involving Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo as Real Madrid make the short trip to Getafe on Wednessay night.
Rodrygo & Vinicius decent value to hit the target
Getafe's Iglesias a good bet for fouls
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble for La Liga clash
Getafe v Real Madrid
Wednesday 23 April, 20:30 kick-off
Live on ITV 4 & LaLiga TV
There's not too much room for error now for Real Madrid as they try to reel in Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and they should really be taking three points from the trip across the city to face Getafe.
Real have won seven of their last 10 trips to Estadio Coliseum and are 3/4 to add another away win here, but they've only been scraping by of late with their back-to-back league wins both 1-0 victories.
So we shouldn't go overboard with expecting too many goals, but there's certainly room to back two of Real's attacking stars in a Bet Builder...
Leg 1: Vinicius Jr 1+ shot on target
A rather modest return we're backing for Vinicius here but he's blown hot and cold recently in La Liga with him being rested due to the Champions League - but now Real are out expect his fortunes (and output) to improve domestically.
He's only hit the target in one of his last five La Liga appearances, but three of those came off the bench. In terms of starts he's hit the target in six of seven - with even his blank against Bilbao at the weekend coming despite him having four attempts on goal.
So all things considered 4/71.57 for just 1+ shot on target for Vinicius isn't too bad at all as conditions seem perfect for him.
Leg 2: Rodrygo 1+ shot on target
Rodrygo hasn't scored for a good while now (12 games) but he's been hitting the target regularly, with at least one shot on target in his last four La Liga starts.
Only Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius have more shots on target than Rodrygo in the Real squad, so there's so real confidence behind this pick.
He's 4/51.80 for a shot on target here so a nice price to pair with his fellow Brazilian.
Leg 3: Juan Iglesias 2+ fouls
And finally, we'll add 2+ fouls from Getafe full-back Juan Iglesias at 11/102.11 who mainly operates at right-back but has also been deployed at left-back too.
Wherever he plays though he'll face a job dealing with Real's forward line, so fouls seem highly likely.
He's had multiple fouls in two of his last three and in 15 games overall this season - including four against Real Madrid in the reverse fixture.
Recommended bets
