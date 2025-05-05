Monday Football Tips: Bank on Milan in 9/2 Bet Builder at Genoa
Paul Higham has picked out two Milan players worth backing in a 9/25.50 Bet Builder for their Serie A visit to Genoa on Monday night...
-
Milan looking to make late surge for European places
-
Genoa mired in midtable and in patchy form
-
Back 4/15.00 player props Bet Builder based on Milan win
Genoa v AC Milan
Monday 5 May, 19:45 kick-off
Live on One Football
AC Milan are down in ninth but a win against struggling Genoa would keep up their admittedly unlikely push for Europe - and in fact would move them just six points from a Champions League spot with three games left to play.
Genoa have lost their last two and have a wretched recent record of five defeats in the last six home head-to-heads, failing to score in four of those, while overall Milan have lost just one in 15 against Monday's opponents, winning 10 and drawing four.
So while leaning towards an away win, there's a couple of players of interest to also combine in Monday's Bet Builder.
Leg 1: Milan to win
There's a lot to like about the 4/51.80 on a Milan victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris even though Genoa have had a decent home run of late.
Milan have won four of five away from home, the last three in a row all coming along with clean sheets.
Genoa have lost three of five and in truth are going nowhere in midtable in Serie A with little to play for - Milan are a much better side and their need is greater.
Leg 2: Tijjani Reijnders 1+ shot on target
There are plenty of Milan attackers shorter prices but the 10/111.91 on Reijnders for 1+ shot on target looks the best value as he actually leads the squad in Serie A this season.
The Dutchman has hit the target in six of his last eight games for Milan, and also his last two for his country as well, while also adding four goals in those 10 outings.
He's 17/29.50 to score here after bagging in two of his last three away games, but we'll stick to a shot on target for our Bet Builder.
Leg 3: Theo Hernandez fouled 2+ times
Theo Hernandez is the second most fouled player in the Milan squad, with his adventurous style of play seeing him in the attacking third plenty during the game.
He's been fouled twice or more in 19 games this season, including in two of this last three, which is a sign that he's been in decent shape going forward.
Genoa give away plenty of fouls down their own right side, and Alejandro Jimenez was fouled three times when he played in place of Hernandez in the reverse fixture.
So the Frenchman should pick up at least two fouls here.
Get tips for the rest of this week's football from our roster of expert tipsters!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 6/5
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Play-Offs: Dates, teams and odds for promotion
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Parsimonious Pat to frustrate old friends
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Bank on Milan in 9/2 Bet Builder at Genoa