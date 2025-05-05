Monday Football Tips: Bank on Milan in 9/2 Bet Builder at Genoa

Milan looking to make late surge for European places

Genoa mired in midtable and in patchy form

Back 4/1 5.00 player props Bet Builder based on Milan win

Genoa v AC Milan

Monday 5 May, 19:45 kick-off

Live on One Football

AC Milan are down in ninth but a win against struggling Genoa would keep up their admittedly unlikely push for Europe - and in fact would move them just six points from a Champions League spot with three games left to play.

Genoa have lost their last two and have a wretched recent record of five defeats in the last six home head-to-heads, failing to score in four of those, while overall Milan have lost just one in 15 against Monday's opponents, winning 10 and drawing four.

So while leaning towards an away win, there's a couple of players of interest to also combine in Monday's Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Milan to win

There's a lot to like about the 4/51.80 on a Milan victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris even though Genoa have had a decent home run of late.

Milan have won four of five away from home, the last three in a row all coming along with clean sheets.

Genoa have lost three of five and in truth are going nowhere in midtable in Serie A with little to play for - Milan are a much better side and their need is greater.

Leg 2: Tijjani Reijnders 1+ shot on target

There are plenty of Milan attackers shorter prices but the 10/111.91 on Reijnders for 1+ shot on target looks the best value as he actually leads the squad in Serie A this season.

The Dutchman has hit the target in six of his last eight games for Milan, and also his last two for his country as well, while also adding four goals in those 10 outings.

He's 17/29.50 to score here after bagging in two of his last three away games, but we'll stick to a shot on target for our Bet Builder.

Leg 3: Theo Hernandez fouled 2+ times

Theo Hernandez is the second most fouled player in the Milan squad, with his adventurous style of play seeing him in the attacking third plenty during the game.

He's been fouled twice or more in 19 games this season, including in two of this last three, which is a sign that he's been in decent shape going forward.

Genoa give away plenty of fouls down their own right side, and Alejandro Jimenez was fouled three times when he played in place of Hernandez in the reverse fixture.

So the Frenchman should pick up at least two fouls here.