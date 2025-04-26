Saturday Football Tips: Back Sesko to score again in 11/2 Bet Builder at Frankfurt

Sesko in good scoring form with 2 in 2 against Frankfurt this season

Ekitike the main threat for Frankfurt

Back an 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder treble in Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

Saturday 26 April, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports+

Third hosts fourth in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening with Eintracht Frankfurt just three points ahead of RB Leipzig as both sides chase a Champions League spot.

Both had disappointing draws last time out, especially Leipzig when being held at home by bottom side Kiel, but they've beaten Frankfurt twice this season so won't fear the trip to Deutsche Bank Park too much.

There's been 15 goals in Leipzig's last four games, but just 10 across Frankfurt's last seven - only one of which saw over 2.5 goals and one other both teams score. So something's got to give here, but there are plenty of attacking options on show.

Frankfurt have limited goals against of late but Benjamin Sesko has scored in three of his last four so we'll back him to score again at 6/42.50.

The Slovenian has 12 goals this season including one in both of the previous fixtures against Frankfurt this season - one in the league and one in the cup.

He knows how to score against this defence so we'll back him to make it 3/3 on Saturday.

Xavi Simons was suspended for Leipzig's last game but scored twice in his previous appearance, so is in great form ahead of this trip to Frankfurt.

He's had his shooting boots on of late, with three shots in three of his last four - three of which saw him hit the target (and two of those multiple shots on target).

But we'll back Simmons for just 1+ shot on target at 4/61.67 here.

A lot of big teams are looking at Hugo Ekitike after 21 goals in all competitions, and you wouldn't be surprised if he bagged another against Leipzig.

He's not managed it in the two previous meeting though despite having eight shots across the two fixtures, so instead we'll back him at 4/71.57 for 2+ shots on target.

He's managed that in three of his last four and 14 times overall this season. It's also a bet that's landed in six of his last 10 at home.