Saturday Football Tips: Bayer's Wirtz worth a look in 5/1 Bundesliga Bet Builder

Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday 1 March, 17:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports+

Second visits third in the Bundesliga's Saturday night showdown as champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt have scored in their last 20 home games while Bayer are unbeaten in the league away from home this season so this game has the potnetial for a few goals and plenty of action.

And while one regular in this column is back to shine once against for Xabi ALonso's Leverkusen, there's a new kids on the block for Frankfurt that we're hoping will deliver in our Bet Builder...

First up is Bayer's main playmaker Florian Wirtz, who has 15 goals and 12 assists for Leverkusen this season.

He's got three goals and four assists in his last nine and in the reverse fixture although he didn't start he hit the target with two attempts on goal in just a half-hour cameo.

Wirtz is 10/111.91 for a goal or assist against Frankfurt which is not bad value for a player that will again likely be the focus of Alonso's attack.

There's an Omar Marmoush sized hole in the Frankfurt forward line after the prolific Egyptian joined Man City - he remains their top scorer with the most shots on target.

Turkish teenager Can Uzun has started to make an impact though, scoring three goals in his last seven appearances, and only four of those starts.

He's had a shot on target in his last four games, two of those being multiple shots on target games and with plenty of volume as he's had 15 goal attempts in those four games - and all from fewer minutes than two full outings.

So his seven shots on target have come at an average of one every 24 minutes or so in this four-game stretch - so it seems well worth backing Can Uzun for 2+ shots on target at 11/53.20 here.