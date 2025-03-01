Saturday Football Tips: Bayer's Wirtz worth a look in 5/1 Bundesliga Bet Builder
Paul Higham is backing Florian Wirtz to add another goal involvement for Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt as part of a 5/16.00 Saturday Bet Builder...
-
Uzun has great recent shots on target record
-
Wirtz still leading the creative spark for Bayer
-
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder double on Wirtz & Uzun
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Betfair Saturday Superboost
We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.
Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/9 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/9, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/1.
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday 1 March, 17:30 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports+
Second visits third in the Bundesliga's Saturday night showdown as champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Frankfurt have scored in their last 20 home games while Bayer are unbeaten in the league away from home this season so this game has the potnetial for a few goals and plenty of action.
And while one regular in this column is back to shine once against for Xabi ALonso's Leverkusen, there's a new kids on the block for Frankfurt that we're hoping will deliver in our Bet Builder...
Leg 1: Florian Wirtz goal or assist
First up is Bayer's main playmaker Florian Wirtz, who has 15 goals and 12 assists for Leverkusen this season.
He's got three goals and four assists in his last nine and in the reverse fixture although he didn't start he hit the target with two attempts on goal in just a half-hour cameo.
Wirtz is 10/111.91 for a goal or assist against Frankfurt which is not bad value for a player that will again likely be the focus of Alonso's attack.
Leg 2: Can Uzun 2+ shots on target
There's an Omar Marmoush sized hole in the Frankfurt forward line after the prolific Egyptian joined Man City - he remains their top scorer with the most shots on target.
Turkish teenager Can Uzun has started to make an impact though, scoring three goals in his last seven appearances, and only four of those starts.
He's had a shot on target in his last four games, two of those being multiple shots on target games and with plenty of volume as he's had 15 goal attempts in those four games - and all from fewer minutes than two full outings.
So his seven shots on target have come at an average of one every 24 minutes or so in this four-game stretch - so it seems well worth backing Can Uzun for 2+ shots on target at 11/53.20 here.
Now read all the rest of our football previews & tips from our Betfair experts
Recommended bets
Returned: 261.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +33.1pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Schick & Sorloth to strike in 5/2 and 9/5 shots on Friday
-
Football Betting Tips
Scotland v Iceland Tips: Fresh start for both but old habits persist
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Wales v Liechtenstein: Spurs star can lead the way