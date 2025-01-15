Wednesday Football Tips: Dumfries & Dimarco to do the business for Inter in 5/1 treble

Inter have lost just once this season

Bologna lost two of the last three trips to Inter 6-1

Inter Milan v Bologna

Tuesday 14 January, 19:45 kick-off

Live on One Football

It's a quick turnaround for both of these teams after they both played on Sunday, so that should give 4/91.44 favourites Inter even more of an advantage playing at home and with their extra squad depth and quality.

Inter beat Venezia on Sunday to sit four points behind leaders Napoli but with two games in hand - in what was a good way to shake off the sting of their Supercoppa Italiana final lost to city rivals AC Milan.

Bologna drew 2-2 with Roma on Sunday after conceding a late penalty, so that was a decent performance to take to Milan as they sit just a point off the European place and having beaten Inter twice in their last four meetings.

There are reasons to suggest this will be a tough trip to the San Siro though...

I'm happy taking 4/91.44 on an Inter home win here. Bologna have had some success against Inter and they've been decent on the road recently with just one defeat in eight - while scoring at least twice in seven of those.

But let's remember Inter have only lost once in Serie A this season and have won six in a row coming into this game, with only AC Milan, Napolie and Juventus taking points off them at home so far.

Bologna aren't in that league despite being more than handy away from home recently, and although they got a 2-2 draw here last year they lost both of their previous two trips 6-1. Inter need to keep pace with Napoli and I think Simone Inzaghi's side will do just that here.

I like the look of the 13/82.63 on Denzel Dumfries to get a shot on target in against Bologna as he's fourth in the squad for shots on target.

The Dutchman has been in good recent form with a shot on target in four of his last six starts, while in his last five Serie A games at home he's registered four shots on target from 11 attempts.

So there should be plenty of volume for Dumfries who is given more freedom to attack at home.

It was tempting to leave it at the two legs for around a 5/23.50 shot, but we're looking for a big boost by backing Federico Dimarco to hit the target at what's areasonable 10/111.91.

He's third in the Inter squad for shots on target in the league and he's in good form recently with a shot on target in five of his last six starts.

And to go with that form is the venue - as Dimarco is far more dangerous at home than away, with just two shots on target for Inter on their travels compared to nine back at home, with those coming spread over eight games.

Serie A is his favourite competition as well as he's had a shot on target in eight of Inter's nine home league games this season - all superb conditions for him to add another here at a price.