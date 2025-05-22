Thursday Football Tips: Back an AZ trio in 6/1 Dutch Bet Builder

AZ finished in fifth, Heerenveen in ninth

AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen

Thursday 22 May

17:45 BST kick-off

The Dutch Eredivisie likes to add a few games to the end of the season so they're having a four-team play-off for the Conference League - with AZ Alkmaar favourites for their tie with Heerenveen.

AZ finished fifth in the Eredivisie table, 14 points above ninth-placed Heerenveen - who were the joint-worst away side in the Ditch league this season, winning just twice.

As we've seen time and time again, league position goes out of the window in play-offs, but we think the hosts are worthy favourites.

Leg 1: AZ Alkmaar win

AZ are 4/91.44 home favourites, with Heerenveen being priced up at 6/17.00 telling the story of hie big an underdog they are for this one.

And just two wins and seven points on the road in the league all season not the form that will help them get the job done here.

Heerenveen actually won the last head-to-head meeting, at home in March, but at home Alkmaar have won six of the past seven meetings - including a 9-1 hammering in September this season.

So you can't really see anything but a home win here.

Leg 2: Sven Mijnans to score anytime

Former Spurs forwatrd Troy Parrott is missing with a groin injury, so step forward Sven Mijnans to score for AZ Alkmaar at 11/43.75.

He's scored 10 goals this season including two in his last three games, and he's also got form against Thursday's opponents as he scored againt Heerenveen earlier in the season.

So Mijnans has a lot going for him as we select him for our Bet Builder today.

Leg 3: Both teams to score

Heerenveen haven't won away from home in a long time - but they have scored in two of their last four.

And in the head-to-head meetings both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings including - and in three in a row.

So even though the pressure gets ramped up here, current form suggests that both sides will find the net here, which is a 13/201.65 shot.