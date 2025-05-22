Thursday Football Tips: Back an AZ trio in 6/1 Dutch Bet Builder
Paul Highan takes the road less traveled as his 6/17.00 Thursday Bet Builder is coming from the Dutch league as AZ Alkmaar host Heerenveen in a Conference League play-off...
-
AZ finished in fifth, Heerenveen in ninth
-
Hosts keen to prove the better side in play-off
-
Back [6/1 ] Bet Builder special for Dutch play-off
AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen
Thursday 22 May
17:45 BST kick-off
The Dutch Eredivisie likes to add a few games to the end of the season so they're having a four-team play-off for the Conference League - with AZ Alkmaar favourites for their tie with Heerenveen.
AZ finished fifth in the Eredivisie table, 14 points above ninth-placed Heerenveen - who were the joint-worst away side in the Ditch league this season, winning just twice.
As we've seen time and time again, league position goes out of the window in play-offs, but we think the hosts are worthy favourites.
Leg 1: AZ Alkmaar win
AZ are 4/91.44 home favourites, with Heerenveen being priced up at 6/17.00 telling the story of hie big an underdog they are for this one.
And just two wins and seven points on the road in the league all season not the form that will help them get the job done here.
Heerenveen actually won the last head-to-head meeting, at home in March, but at home Alkmaar have won six of the past seven meetings - including a 9-1 hammering in September this season.
So you can't really see anything but a home win here.
Leg 2: Sven Mijnans to score anytime
Former Spurs forwatrd Troy Parrott is missing with a groin injury, so step forward Sven Mijnans to score for AZ Alkmaar at 11/43.75.
He's scored 10 goals this season including two in his last three games, and he's also got form against Thursday's opponents as he scored againt Heerenveen earlier in the season.
So Mijnans has a lot going for him as we select him for our Bet Builder today.
Leg 3: Both teams to score
Heerenveen haven't won away from home in a long time - but they have scored in two of their last four.
And in the head-to-head meetings both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings including - and in three in a row.
So even though the pressure gets ramped up here, current form suggests that both sides will find the net here, which is a 13/201.65 shot.
Now read the rest of our football match previews & best bets
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool 6/4 for title after dramatic win at Newcastle
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder