Referee averages over six cards per game in Serie A

Both sides regularly landing over 1.5 cards

Fluminense v Sao Paulo

Wednesday 22 November, 00:30 GMT (Thu)

A remarkable, cardless display from Argentina denied us in the Maracana last night but it's a case of returning to the scene of that 'crime' on Wednesday.

Literally 24 hours after Brazil lost a World Cup qualifier on home soil for the very first time, the stadium stages a Serie A Brasileirao match as these two sides catch up on their fixtures as the season heads towards a conclusion.

Admittedly there's not a huge amount at stake - both clubs have already qualified for next season's Copa Libertadores - but they are separated by just one point in the table so it should be competitive.

Despite last night's woes, cards provide the angle again with the prices about a few here looking good.

In terms of cards received in the competition this season, both sides sit in the top half - Fluminense are third and Sao Paulo ninth.

There's also a decent referee for cards in charge.

Andre Luis Skettino Policarpo Bento averages more than six per game - the fourth highest figure among the officials who have taken charge of at least 10 matches.

In terms of fouls per game, he's top among those referees and third when including those who have had fewer appointments.

In short, there looks to be a decent chance of a card or two and the angle I'm taking is for both teams to have over 1.5 cards.

This has occurred in eight of Fluminense's last nine games and nine of Sao Paulo's last 12.

It pays out at around 5/61.84 and while not a price for everyone, that looks too big for what we're seeking.

It's tempting to add someone from the shots market but with doubts over exactly who will play - Sao Paulo have 12 missing due to injury, suspension and international duty - I'll stick with the short price in the hope of ticking off an easy winner.

