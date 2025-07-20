Sunday Football Tips: Back 7/1 Bet Builder for big Flamengo v Fluminense derby clash

Flamengo and Fluminense renew one of biggest derby games in the world

Flamengo second in table, 7pts ahead of derby rivals

Back 7/1 8.00 Bet Builder double for Rio derby clash

Flamengo v Fluminense

Sunday 20 July

23:00 kick-off

One of the biggest and certainly most passionate derbies in world football takes place on Sunday as fierce Rio rivals Flamengo and Fluminense lock horns at the Maracana in Brazil's Serie A.

Both sides played in the Club World Cup and both also lost their last league games in Brazil - Flamengo dropped down to second as a result of that defeat but are still seven points above Fluminense, having played a game more, heading into the derby.

History suggests there won't be too many goals, with just one in the last 10 meetings seeing over 2.5 and only two seeing both teams score - and a toal of 12 goals in those 10 games and four 0-0s. So that's somethig to keep in mind for bets on the game.

We've got plenty of player props markets to go at on the Betfair Sportsbook so let's see what's made the cut today.

Leg 1: Wesley to be shown a card

There's always plenty of cards in these fixtures so we might as well back at least one player to see yellow at least - and that's Flemngo full-backed Wesley.

He's a 10/34.33 chance to see a card and he's on the designated home side for this Maracana showpiece, but it's such a hectic derby game that tackles fly in from both sides.

And 21-year-old Wesley has proved that discipline is an issue with the second-most fouls on the Flamengo squad in Serie A this season (14) and the most cards with three so far - all coming in home games.

He was also booked at the Club World Cup and in his last Copa Libertadores outing so is our pick to be booked here.

Leg 2: Jorginho fouled 3+ times

Jorginho will be getting his first taste of this incredible showpiece game and so he was on my radar for a card too at 17/102.70 - while he's 8/111.73 to give away two fouls which has every chance of landing.

But preference here goes to the 13/102.30 for Jorginho to be fouled 3+ times as I think the wiley old veteran can handle this game and will be able to keep his cool even in this white hot atmosphere.

He's prolific in winning fouls and will have plenty of the ball in the midfield so with Fluminense pressure swarming all over him, he'll more than likely get clipped a few times - and is never scared to go down easily.

Jorginho was fouled three times in three ouf of four games in the Club World Cup and also twice in Flamengo's last league game so recent stats suggest this is likely to land again in a game of this magnitude.