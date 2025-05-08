Fiorentina v Real Betis: Back rejuvenated Antony & kicking Kean in 10/1 double

Antony transformed since joining Betis from Man Utd

Kean has solid foul stats for Bet Builder

Back a big 10/1 11.00 Bet Builder on Kean & Antony

Fiorentina v Real Betis

Thursday 8 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 4

Fiorentina have to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Real Betis if they're to make a third straight Uefa Conference League final, and after losing in Serie A at the weekend it looks their best route back into Europe for next season.

Betis are in the Champions League battle in La Liga and have already come further in European competition than ever before, and that one-goal advantage means a draw at the Stadio Artemio Franchi will secure a first ever final.

Betis are 4/111.36 to qualify for the final with Fiorentina 5/42.25 to turn things around in the tie, but what's the best bets for our Bet Builder? We've got a couple of former Premier League forwards to back here...

On-loan Man Utd man Antony has been transformed at Real Betis - and looked a lot more like the big-money signing that he had during most of his time at Old Trafford.

He's scored in back-to-back games and is 10/34.33 to make that three in a row, but I'm opting to take the 4/15.00 on the Antony to have 2+ shots on target.

This has landed in three of the last five for Antony, and five times overall since moving to La Liga.

He's a big danger on the break, which should suit the game state, and playing away from home also helps us here as all five of his multiple shots on target games have come on the road.

Another forward who may be familiar in England is former Everton man Moise Kean, who we're backing to have an impact here but now through his attacking talents.

Instead, we're taking the 10/111.91 on Kean to have 2+ fouls against Betis.

The Italian has hit this mark in three of his last four games and Fiorentina will come out of the traps quick while also being the aggressors throughout the game as they chase that one-goal lead.

Kean's had 2+ fouls in 14 games this season including three in the Conference League - with all of those coming at home and with numbers of 3-4-4 in those then this should be well within his wheelhouse.