Feyenoord v AC Milan: Back Milan's trio of new signings in 6/1 treble

Gimenez & Felix made instant impact in Milan

Walker's trend for away fouls could pay off at De Kuip

Back 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder treble on Milan's new signings

Feyenoord v AC Milan

Wednesday 12 February, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3

Feyenoord are in the Champions League knockouts for the first time in 40 years, albeit in this new play-off round ahead of the last 16 - facing a tough tie against AC Milan.

The Dutch side were hammered 6-1 by Lille in their final game while Milan lost at Dinamo Zagreb, but they've made several signings since then to bolster then for this knockout campaign.

Kyle Walker has come in from Man City, Joao Felix from Chelsea and Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord - so his quick return to De Kuip could see him come back to haunt his former club, who sacked manager Brian Priske only on Monday.

Gimenez is 6/42.50 to score against his former club and that would be the big story wouldn't it? But we're not about stories here we're about winning Bet Builders, and him having 3+ shots at 11/102.11 is how we're going to play it.

He should start up front, and he eclipsed this number in six of his last eight starts for Feyenoord before moving to Milan.

Gimenez has a goal and assist in two substitute appearances so far - with two shots against Empoli in just 45 minutes, with Milan playing most of the second half with 10 men. He'll be eager to impress here.

Joao Felix started that game against Empoli and hit the target with one of his two shots in the game as he looks to have slotted in nicely from the off at Milan.

The Portuguese is set to start again after scoring off the bench against Roma in the Coppa Italia on his debut - meaning he's hit the target in both of his games for the Rossoneri so far.

Felix is 8/131.61 to make that three in a row.

I'm liking the 1/12.00 on Kyle Walker to give one foul away on his Champions League debut for Milan - which will still be a big game for him even with his experience.

He gave away a foul against Empoli, and also in his only Champions League start for Man City away at Juventus. Nine of the 12 fouls he's given away for club and country this season have come away from home.

De Kuip has a decent atmosphere on big European nights so I'd expect Walker to feel that pressure and give at least one more away here.