Fenerbahce v Rangers: Time to get with red-hot En-Nesyri

En-Nesyri has scored in 14 of his last 17 appearances

Fener 2+ cards has landed in all 10 of their UEL games

Back Bet Builder double at around 15/8 2.88



Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Thursday 6 March, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 2

Youssef En-Nesyri is in red-hot form and punters simply have to take notice.

The Moroccan has netted in 14 of his last 17 games, scoring 19 times in total across that run.

And before anyone screams 'farmers' league' at me, it's worth noting that the former Sevilla striker is the joint leading scorer in this competition with six goals so far.

Yes, Rangers did finish the higher of these two sides during the league phase of the competition, but you have to wonder how much longer they can keep outperforming their wretched domestic form.

A Scottish Cup loss at home to Queen's Park was essentially the end of boss Philippe Clement and while the arrival of club legend Barry Ferguson in the hot seat raised hopes, he suffered defeat in only his second game at the helm - another miserable display on Saturday resulting in a 2-1 Ibrox loss to Motherwell.

To be fair, Rangers have notched some great results in the Europa League - they've already won in Malmo and Nice - but a trip to Istanbul is rarely relished and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce should fancy their chances here.

Rangers have shipped multiple goals in their last three matches, while it's just one clean sheet in nine for the Glasgow giants.

In short, En-Nesyri can score again at 10/111.91.

The other angle I like in this one is a cards one.

Fenerbache have the received the most so far in this season's Europa League - a whopping 41 yellows and three reds in their 10 games.

I'm surprised to see them at 9/52.80 for over 2.5 cards here - that's landed in eight of those 10 matches.

However, there are mitigating factors. For a start, card regulars Fred and Bright Osayi-Samuel are both banned for this last-16, first-leg tie, while referee Alejandro Hernandez-Hernandez - a high carder in Spain for many seasons - is known for being much more lenient in UEFA club competitions.

Still, I do think there's a good chance he'll be going to his pocket a bit here.

Fener sit seventh for fouls committed in this season's Europa League, while Rangers are fifth on the fouls-per-game metric. In addition, the Turks are the most-fouled team in the competition.

As a compromise, I'll therefore add over 1.5 home cards (which has landed in all 10 of the hosts' Europa games) to the En-Nesyri goal bet to produce a 15/82.88 Bet Builder double.