Friday Football Tips: Back Bohemians in 5/1 Irish cup upset

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Friday 19 July

19:45 BST kick-off

Two of Ireland big rivals meet in a blockbuster FAI Cup tie on Friday night with Bohemians being drawn at home against fellow Dubliner Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians were booed off after their last home league game after stretching their winless run to six games, but with a rocking Dalymount Park they'll hope to get back in their supporters' good books with a cup win over thier big rivals.

Rovers are 25-time FAI Cup winners though and are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Bohemians, but could their recent Champions League exertions have taken it out of them?

So we're backing the cup upset here and Bohemians to win the game in 90 minutes at 21/103.10 for a couple of reasons.

Rovers playing in the Champions League qulifiers onbly on Tuesday will have taken it out of them, and even tohough spirits will be high after getting through, a jacked-up Bohemians will be right at them from the start.

They've drawn the last two games here anyway so just that few percent more in desperation could do wonders for the hosts - who also have cup form as beaten finalists in two of the last three years.

Domestic form hasn't been altogether great for Rovers either, they won last time out but that followed back-to-back defeats so given all that we're happy to roll with the home side.

It's 8/111.73 on both teams to score here, which has landed in three of the last four meeting and the last two at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians to win and both teams to score is 5/16.00 on the Sportsbook and it's also how three of the last four games at Dalymount have ended.

Given the nagture of cup ties, an d this rivalry, there should be goals.