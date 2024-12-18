Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Back 13/2 cards & fouls fancy in La Liga basement battle

Valencia boss Ruben Baraja
Valencia boss Ruben Baraja will have his side fired up so expect fouls at Espanyol

Paul Higham is backing cards and a couple of fouls props for the big La Liga relegation battle between Espanyol and Valencia on Wednesday...

Espanyol vs Valencia
Wednesday 18 December
20:30 Kick-off

There's a serious basement battle going down in La Liga on Wednesday with Espanyol hosting Valencia with both sides stuck in the relegation zone.

Valencia are rock bottom and four points behind third-bottom Espanyol, but with a game in hand, so a win for the visitors would close things right up, but a home win would drag Espanyol out of the drop zone.

Valencia haven't won an way game this season and have lost three in a row, while Espanyol had won 13 of their 14 league points on home turf so are favourites - but anything can happen in these relegation six pointers.

And with Espanyol going three games without scoring and Valencia only scoring three away goals all season, forgive me for looking elsewhere rather than the match result or anything surrounding goals!

Leg 1: Espanyol over 2.5 cards

It's 5/61.84 for Espanyol to get three cards or more, which they've managed in their last two games and four of their last six.

They landed this bet nine times this season, and overall they've had at least two cards in all but one game, so they're always there or thereabouts.

Throw in the fact they've had three or more cards in the last five games against Valencia, and the magnitude of this game with being able to get out of the relegation zone and that's even more reason to back them.

Leg 2: Leandro Cabrera 1+ foul

Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera is a regular starter but has not been big in the fouling stats - until recently that is as he;s given away five in his last three games.

That includes back-to-back games with two fouls, so it's very tempting to back him to continue that streak - but being at home will play it safer by taking Cabrera to give away 1+ foul at 4/111.36.

And we'll save a bigger punt for the Valencia we're adding to our Bet Builder.

Leg 3: Cesar Tarrega 2+ fouls

Spanish centre back Cesar Tarrega is our Valencia man who looks a decent price at 13/82.63 to give away 2+ fouls.

The 22-year-old has had multiple fouls in five games this season, with four of those coming in the last seven games - including five and three-foul games in his last two away fixtures.

Again, this is a huge game at the bottom of the table, Valencia are the away side and the young centre back will be in a pressure position. He looks a great bet.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Espanyol cards, Cabrera 1+ foul & Tarrega 2+ fouls @

SBK13/2

Now read the rest of our midweek football betting previews & tips from our Betfair experts

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Higham

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Club World Cup

Man City v Al-Hilal Tips: Under 2.5 Goals the play in Orlando

  • Dave Tindall
Manchester City fans at the FIFA Club World Cup
Bet of the Day

Monday Football Tips: Martinez shots and fouls feature in 7/1 shot for Inter Milan v Fluminense:

  • Paul Higham
Betfair banner showcasing the best football bet of the day

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Man City v Al-Hilal Tips: Under 2.5 Goals the play in Orlando

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Martinez shots and fouls feature in 7/1 shot for Inter Milan v Fluminense:

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: UECL semi-finalists to slip up again

  5. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman