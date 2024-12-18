Wednesday Football Tips: Back 13/2 cards & fouls fancy in La Liga basement battle

Two of the bottom three meet in relegation six pointer

Both sides struggling to score goals

Back 13/2 7.50 Bet Builder on cards & fouls

Espanyol vs Valencia

Wednesday 18 December

20:30 Kick-off



There's a serious basement battle going down in La Liga on Wednesday with Espanyol hosting Valencia with both sides stuck in the relegation zone.

Valencia are rock bottom and four points behind third-bottom Espanyol, but with a game in hand, so a win for the visitors would close things right up, but a home win would drag Espanyol out of the drop zone.

Valencia haven't won an way game this season and have lost three in a row, while Espanyol had won 13 of their 14 league points on home turf so are favourites - but anything can happen in these relegation six pointers.

And with Espanyol going three games without scoring and Valencia only scoring three away goals all season, forgive me for looking elsewhere rather than the match result or anything surrounding goals!

It's 5/61.84 for Espanyol to get three cards or more, which they've managed in their last two games and four of their last six.

They landed this bet nine times this season, and overall they've had at least two cards in all but one game, so they're always there or thereabouts.

Throw in the fact they've had three or more cards in the last five games against Valencia, and the magnitude of this game with being able to get out of the relegation zone and that's even more reason to back them.

Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera is a regular starter but has not been big in the fouling stats - until recently that is as he;s given away five in his last three games.

That includes back-to-back games with two fouls, so it's very tempting to back him to continue that streak - but being at home will play it safer by taking Cabrera to give away 1+ foul at 4/111.36.

And we'll save a bigger punt for the Valencia we're adding to our Bet Builder.

Spanish centre back Cesar Tarrega is our Valencia man who looks a decent price at 13/82.63 to give away 2+ fouls.

The 22-year-old has had multiple fouls in five games this season, with four of those coming in the last seven games - including five and three-foul games in his last two away fixtures.

Again, this is a huge game at the bottom of the table, Valencia are the away side and the young centre back will be in a pressure position. He looks a great bet.