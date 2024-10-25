Friday Football Tips: Sevilla's Sow the way to go in 11/2 Bet Builder

Espanyol won 9 of 10 points at home this season

Espanyol vs Sevilla

Friday 25 October, 20:00 kick-off

Live on LaLiga TV

Espanyol and Sevilla face off on Friday night both looking to recover from a hammering last time out and with just two points between them in the table.

Sevilla's 5-1 pasting at Barcelona came after two wins and a draw that had pulled them clear of the relegation zone, while Espanyol were walloped 4-1 by Athletic Bilbao to make it four defeats in five.

They've both beaten decent sides recently so there's potential - but for Espanyol at least everything this season seems to depend on their home form, with nine of their 10 points so far coming in their own back yard.

We're looking at cards in what should be a pretty scrappy encounter - and first off we'll back Sevilla over 2.5 cards at 6/101.60.

That's landed in seven out of their 10 games so far this season and with Espanyol so strong at home then they'll be on the back foot quite a bit in proceedings.

That usually results in more tackles, fouls and ultimately cards.

We'll also add the 13/102.30 for Espanyol to also get over 2.5 cards - which they've managed to eclipse five times this season, and in four of the past five games.

With 135 fouls in La Liga this season Espanyol have given away just a couple more than Sevilla so there also should be plenty of volume to promote a few cards for the hosts.

We'll complete the treble with Sevilla midfielder Djibril Sow, who returned to fitness to come off the bench against Barcelona - and still had time to muster up two fouls in 20 minutes.

The Swiss has multiples fouls in three of four starts this season and four games overall, so as we expect him to start he's looking good to back for 2+ fouls here at 4/51.80.