Friday Football Tips: Sevilla's Sow the way to go in 11/2 Bet Builder
After scouring the stats, Paul Higham has picked out an 11/26.50 Bet Builder for Sevilla's trip to Espanyol on Friday night in La Liga...
Espanyol won 9 of 10 points at home this season
Both sides have plenty of cards of late
Back 11/26.50 Bet Builder treble based on cards & fouls
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Espanyol vs Sevilla
Friday 25 October, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV
Espanyol and Sevilla face off on Friday night both looking to recover from a hammering last time out and with just two points between them in the table.
Sevilla's 5-1 pasting at Barcelona came after two wins and a draw that had pulled them clear of the relegation zone, while Espanyol were walloped 4-1 by Athletic Bilbao to make it four defeats in five.
They've both beaten decent sides recently so there's potential - but for Espanyol at least everything this season seems to depend on their home form, with nine of their 10 points so far coming in their own back yard.
Leg 1: Sevilla over 2.5 cards
We're looking at cards in what should be a pretty scrappy encounter - and first off we'll back Sevilla over 2.5 cards at 6/101.60.
That's landed in seven out of their 10 games so far this season and with Espanyol so strong at home then they'll be on the back foot quite a bit in proceedings.
That usually results in more tackles, fouls and ultimately cards.
Leg 2: Espanyol over 2.5 cards
We'll also add the 13/102.30 for Espanyol to also get over 2.5 cards - which they've managed to eclipse five times this season, and in four of the past five games.
With 135 fouls in La Liga this season Espanyol have given away just a couple more than Sevilla so there also should be plenty of volume to promote a few cards for the hosts.
Leg 3: Djibril Sow 2+ fouls
We'll complete the treble with Sevilla midfielder Djibril Sow, who returned to fitness to come off the bench against Barcelona - and still had time to muster up two fouls in 20 minutes.
The Swiss has multiples fouls in three of four starts this season and four games overall, so as we expect him to start he's looking good to back for 2+ fouls here at 4/51.80.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 129.32pts
P/L: +28.32pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
