Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Sevilla's Sow the way to go in 11/2 Bet Builder

Djibril Sow of Sevilla in action
Djibril Sow is a good bet in the fouls market for Espanyol v Sevilla

After scouring the stats, Paul Higham has picked out an 11/26.50 Bet Builder for Sevilla's trip to Espanyol on Friday night in La Liga...

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Espanyol vs Sevilla
Friday 25 October, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV

Espanyol and Sevilla face off on Friday night both looking to recover from a hammering last time out and with just two points between them in the table.

Sevilla's 5-1 pasting at Barcelona came after two wins and a draw that had pulled them clear of the relegation zone, while Espanyol were walloped 4-1 by Athletic Bilbao to make it four defeats in five.

They've both beaten decent sides recently so there's potential - but for Espanyol at least everything this season seems to depend on their home form, with nine of their 10 points so far coming in their own back yard.

Leg 1: Sevilla over 2.5 cards

We're looking at cards in what should be a pretty scrappy encounter - and first off we'll back Sevilla over 2.5 cards at 6/101.60.

That's landed in seven out of their 10 games so far this season and with Espanyol so strong at home then they'll be on the back foot quite a bit in proceedings.

That usually results in more tackles, fouls and ultimately cards.

Leg 2: Espanyol over 2.5 cards

We'll also add the 13/102.30 for Espanyol to also get over 2.5 cards - which they've managed to eclipse five times this season, and in four of the past five games.

With 135 fouls in La Liga this season Espanyol have given away just a couple more than Sevilla so there also should be plenty of volume to promote a few cards for the hosts.

Leg 3: Djibril Sow 2+ fouls

We'll complete the treble with Sevilla midfielder Djibril Sow, who returned to fitness to come off the bench against Barcelona - and still had time to muster up two fouls in 20 minutes.

The Swiss has multiples fouls in three of four starts this season and four games overall, so as we expect him to start he's looking good to back for 2+ fouls here at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet

Back Espanyol & Sevilla +2.5 cards & Sow 2+ fouls @

SBK11/2

Now read all of our latest Bets of the Day here!

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 101pts
Returned: 129.32pts
P/L: +28.32pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope

  • Dave Tindall
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
UEFA Champions League

PSG v Arsenal: French football expert James Eastham says Ligue 1 hosts must be opposed

  • James Eastham
PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
UEFA Europa Conference League

Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  • Stephen Tudor
Jadon Sancho, Chelsea

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham: Comeback is on! Back Spurs to crash out at 5/1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Who'll be European finalist

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Brentford's deadly duo

  • Editor