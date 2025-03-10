Bet of the Day

Monday Football Tips: Run with Romeu in 7/2 Girona Bet Builder

Orio Romeu in action for Girona
Back Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu to have multiple fouls

Paul Higham fancies a 7/24.50 Bet Builder treble for Monday night's Catalan derby between Espanyol and Girona...

Espanyol v Girona
Monday 10 March, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV

A Catalan derby for us on Monday night with Espanyol hosting a Girona side just one place but five points above them near the bottom of La Liga.

The two sides are heading in different directions with Girona collecting just a point from their last four games while Espanyol have been fighting their way out of the relegation zone when picking up seven points in that same span.

They're still just a point outside the bottom three though so still badly need a result - but can they take advantage of their local rivals' shaky form?

It's the visitors that gets our focus for Monday's Bet Builder though, with a trio of Griona players making up a La Liga treble.

Leg 1: Bryan Gil 1+ shot on target

No player in the Girona squad has more shots on target than Bryan Gil - who with 15 has six more than anyone else on the team.

Gil hit that target last time out and had a brilliant game in the reverse fixture with a goal and two assists at home to Espanyol.

Gil is 4/71.57 for a shot on target here and comes in with solid form of at least one in four of his last five starts.

Leg 2: Viktor Tsyhankov 1+ shot on target

Ukrainian Viktor Tsyhankov has been in decent form of late with a goal in two assists in his last three outings.

He's had eight shots with three on target in those last three games so has been having plenty of attacking moments consistently.

So at 10/111.91 for 1+ shot on target here he's well worth backing.

Leg 3: Oriol Romeu 2+ fouls 

Oriol Romeu is second in Girona's squad for fouls conceded, and in a crunch game away from home it makes sense to include the visitors in this market.

Romeu is 8/151.53 for 2+ fouls here and has decent form with 11 multiple foul games this season - and eight of those coming away from home.

He had two fouls in his last game and one in the reverse fixture against Espanyol so in emeny territory this time there's no reason why he couldn't double up here.

Recommended Bet

Back Romeu 2+ fouls, Gil & Tsyhankov 1+ shot on target

SBK7/2

Now read all of our latest football previews & tips from our team of experts

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 236pts
Returned: 261.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +25.1pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

