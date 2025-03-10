Monday Football Tips: Run with Romeu in 7/2 Girona Bet Builder

Girona sutck in bad run of form, Espanyol battling against relegation

Romeu has 11 multiple foul games

Back 7/2 4.50 Bet Builder on shots and fouls

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Espanyol v Girona

Monday 10 March, 20:00 kick-off

Live on LaLiga TV

A Catalan derby for us on Monday night with Espanyol hosting a Girona side just one place but five points above them near the bottom of La Liga.

The two sides are heading in different directions with Girona collecting just a point from their last four games while Espanyol have been fighting their way out of the relegation zone when picking up seven points in that same span.

They're still just a point outside the bottom three though so still badly need a result - but can they take advantage of their local rivals' shaky form?

It's the visitors that gets our focus for Monday's Bet Builder though, with a trio of Griona players making up a La Liga treble.

No player in the Girona squad has more shots on target than Bryan Gil - who with 15 has six more than anyone else on the team.

Gil hit that target last time out and had a brilliant game in the reverse fixture with a goal and two assists at home to Espanyol.

Gil is 4/71.57 for a shot on target here and comes in with solid form of at least one in four of his last five starts.

Ukrainian Viktor Tsyhankov has been in decent form of late with a goal in two assists in his last three outings.

He's had eight shots with three on target in those last three games so has been having plenty of attacking moments consistently.

So at 10/111.91 for 1+ shot on target here he's well worth backing.

Oriol Romeu is second in Girona's squad for fouls conceded, and in a crunch game away from home it makes sense to include the visitors in this market.

Romeu is 8/151.53 for 2+ fouls here and has decent form with 11 multiple foul games this season - and eight of those coming away from home.

He had two fouls in his last game and one in the reverse fixture against Espanyol so in emeny territory this time there's no reason why he couldn't double up here.