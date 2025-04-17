Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham: Go low on cards in Germany
Our football props column returned to winning ways on Wednesday and now has a 3/1 shot for Thursday night's Europa League clash between Frankfurt and Spurs.
Ref Massa under 4.5 cards in 8 of 9 UEFA club games
Tottenham poor on the road all season
Back Bet Builder double at around 3/14.00
Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham
Thursday 17 April, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 3
A referee reluctant to show cards and award fouls is always something of a warning sign for props punters and that's what we've got in this match.
Leg 1: Under 4.5 cards
Italian Davide Massa ranks 41st of 45 for yellow cards in this season's Champions League (this is his first Europa League appointment).
Meanwhile, he has the lowest fouls-per-game figure of those officials who have taken charge of at least three games. The exact number is 15.63 with the Champions League average above 21.
With neither side particularly high in the bad discipline rankings, I'd be very reluctant to be backing players for cards or fouls here but those markets with 'unders' options do appeal.
You can get 19/201.95 about there being under 4.5 cards in regular time and that looks decent.
Massa has gone under this line in eight of his nine UEFA club appointments this season. This bet has also landed in 18 of a combined 22 matches in this competition for the two sides.
It also delivered in last week's first leg with only three cards shown in a 1-1 draw.
Leg 2: Frankfurt to win
I'm going to keep things simple and add that leg to a Frankfurt win.
It's been a miserable season for Spurs, who have been particularly poor on the road.
Take out the bottom three (who have been well short of survival standards) in the Premier League and Tottenham have lost 10 of 13 away matches.
Filter things down to the top half and they've lost seven of eight.
Here they face a side who sit third in the German Bundesliga, a team who have won seven of their last 10 home games, including a 4-1 demolition of Ajax in the last round of this competition.
They will do so without captain Son Heung-min.
The Bet Builder double pays 3/14.00.
More Frankfurt v Spurs: Read Jamie Kemp's in-depth preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Returned: 300.42pts
2024/25 P/L: +26.42pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
