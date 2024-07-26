Friday Football Tips: Take aim with Amond at 4/1

Third-placed visitors have already beaten Drogheda twice

Amond scored four goals across those two games

Back repeat in Bet Builder double at 4/1 5.00

Drogheda v Waterford

Friday 26 July

At 9/52.80, Waterford look a good price to beat the League of Ireland's bottom team on Friday night.

In their first season in the top flight since promotion, Waterford are up in third place and challenging for a European spot.

They've won four of their last five in all competitions and while results haven't been so great away from home of late, they still boast the league's second-best away record.

Here, they face a Drogheda side struggling to avoid relegation.

They've lost the majority of their games so far - 13 of 24 - winning only three.

While they did manage a rare victory in the FAI Cup last weekend, form is generally poor - they are without a win in 10 in the league, conceding multiple goals in seven of the last nine.

They have the worst home defensive record in the league, too.

Notably, this will be the sides' third meeting of the season and so far Waterford have posted a 4-2 home win in May and a 4-1 victory at Drogheda's Weavers Park in February.

In short, there's plenty to like about a repeat on Friday.

Both sides have a few missing but one likely to return to the starting XI, having been pushed to the bench for last week's Cup tie, is Waterford's experienced striker, Padraig Amond.

The former EFL star is his side's top scorer this season with 11.

Look deeper and you find that 10 of the 11 have come against teams currently in the bottom half of the table and, most significantly, that four have been scored in the two games against Drogheda, including a hat-trick in the May encounter.

Amond to score in a Waterford win pays 4/15.00 which just looks a little on the large side, particularly given it's already landed twice in as many matches this season.