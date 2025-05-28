Wednesday Football Tips: Back goals in 6/4 Copa Bet Builder
It's back to the Copa Sudamericana for our football props column on Wednesday with goals on the menu at a game in Argentina where both sides need to win.
Both teams need win to stay in Copa Sudamericana
BTTS has landed in 6 of 7 for hosts; 4 of 6 for visitors
Add over 2.5 goals to form 6/42.50 Bet Builder
Defensa y Justicia v Cerro Largo
Wednesday 28 May, 01:30 (Thu, BST)
These two have struggled for goals in this season's Copa Sudamericana but there are good reasons to suggest that this game will produce some on Wednesday.
Leg 1: Both teams to score
Both teams head into the final round of group-stage matches knowing only a win is good enough. Even then, they will need a favour in the other game - Vitoria will seal their place in the knockout phase if they win away in Ecuador against group winners Universidad Catolica.
Depending on what is happening in that other match, there's also a scenario where goals are needed by one of these sides in terms of boosting their goal difference.
The group situation should ensure an attacking mindset from both sides.
That need to score definitely makes both teams to score of some interest at 5/42.25.
This has landed in six of the Argentinian hosts' last seven games, including their last three in this competition.
As for their Uruguayan opponents, the bet has delivered in four of their last six.
Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals
To bump the price up to 6/42.50, let's also add over 2.5 goals.
That's occurred in three of Defensa's last six and three of the last five for Cerro Largo.
We could obviously do with a first-half goal and if that does happen then one side is always going to have to be coming out in search of a goal and the game will surely open up in that scenario.
For those looking for something bigger, consider backing Nicolas Bertocchi to score at 15/28.50.
A former Defensa player, he is the visitors' leading scorer this season with five goals from his midfield position.
A couple of those have been penalties, while he's also on some free kicks.
Referee Emikar Calderas is yet to award a spot kick this season but notably she gave 10 in 26 games across the previous two seasons.
Sadly, Bertocchi missed a penalty at the weekend so even if the Uruguayans are awarded one, we can't be sure he'll take it, so I'll stick with the short-price goals theory.
Maybe others will be braver...
Now read Kevin Hatchard on the Europa Conference League final!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 306pts
Returned: 318.8pts
2024/25 P/L: +12.8pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
