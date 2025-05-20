Crystal Palace v Wolves: Back 10/1 Wolves trio to feast on hungover Palace

Back Wolves to get some joy due to Palace hangover

Two strikers worth a look along with lively wide man

Back a big 10/1 11.00 shots on target Bet Builder treble

Don't forget Paul's Build Up tips at the foot of the page

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Tuesday 20 May

20:00 BST kick-off

It'll be party time at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace celebrate their FA Cup victory in front of their own fans ahead of their game against Wolves in the Premier League.

Lord knows what sort of shape Oliver Glasner's men will be in after their justified celebrations. Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi are the official injury absentees but they all put such a shift in at Wembley that you would expect wholesale changes.

So this looks a good heat to get involved in some Wolves players, who while I'm not backing to dominate or run away with this one, I'm happy to pick a trio of them to capitalise on any Palace hangover to at least test the keeper.

Matheus Cunha looks like he could be on his way this summer, so he'll want a flying finish to convince any would-be buyers that he's worth spending some decent money on.

Cunha could well score here, but I'll back him for 2+ shots on target at 15/82.88 as I think he'll be out to impress - and I just don't think Palace will as quick in their closing down or defending so he'll have shooting chances.

His last 2+ shots on target game came against Leicester a couple of games ago. He landed this bet in what I feel were similar away games at away at Brighton, Fulham, Newcastle and Bournemouth this season.

He came off the bench against Brighton after a minor injury issue, but Jorgen Strand Larsen should start here and is a decent price at 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target as he's a pretty effective forward for Wolves.

Larsen scored in five of six before his injury, and that half hour against the Seagulls will have done him good ahead of more minutes, likely a start, at Selhurst Park.

If he'd played more we'd back him for a goal or 2+ shots on target but it is best to limit expectations on that score here.

I really like the 13/53.60 for Rayan Ait-Nouri to have 1+ shot on target against a Palace side that can easily be forgiven if they are just off the pace.

He hit the target against Brighton with his sixth goal attempt in three games, and Wolves will get him involved plenty here.

He's a livewire off the left flank and again any kind of drop from Palace will let him have the chance for more.