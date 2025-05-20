Crystal Palace v Wolves: Back 10/1 Wolves trio to feast on hungover Palace
Paul Higham has picked out a value 10/111.00 Bet Builder treble banking on Wolves taking advantage of a Crystal Palace FA Cup hangover at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.
Back Wolves to get some joy due to Palace hangover
Two strikers worth a look along with lively wide man
Back a big 10/111.00 shots on target Bet Builder treble
Don't forget Paul's Build Up tips at the foot of the page
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Tuesday 20 May
20:00 BST kick-off
It'll be party time at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace celebrate their FA Cup victory in front of their own fans ahead of their game against Wolves in the Premier League.
Lord knows what sort of shape Oliver Glasner's men will be in after their justified celebrations. Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi are the official injury absentees but they all put such a shift in at Wembley that you would expect wholesale changes.
So this looks a good heat to get involved in some Wolves players, who while I'm not backing to dominate or run away with this one, I'm happy to pick a trio of them to capitalise on any Palace hangover to at least test the keeper.
Leg 1: Matheus Cunha 2+ shots on target
Matheus Cunha looks like he could be on his way this summer, so he'll want a flying finish to convince any would-be buyers that he's worth spending some decent money on.
Cunha could well score here, but I'll back him for 2+ shots on target at 15/82.88 as I think he'll be out to impress - and I just don't think Palace will as quick in their closing down or defending so he'll have shooting chances.
His last 2+ shots on target game came against Leicester a couple of games ago. He landed this bet in what I feel were similar away games at away at Brighton, Fulham, Newcastle and Bournemouth this season.
Leg 2: Jorgen Strand Larsen 1+ shot on target
He came off the bench against Brighton after a minor injury issue, but Jorgen Strand Larsen should start here and is a decent price at 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target as he's a pretty effective forward for Wolves.
Larsen scored in five of six before his injury, and that half hour against the Seagulls will have done him good ahead of more minutes, likely a start, at Selhurst Park.
If he'd played more we'd back him for a goal or 2+ shots on target but it is best to limit expectations on that score here.
Leg 3: Rayan Ait-Nouri 1+ shot on target
I really like the 13/53.60 for Rayan Ait-Nouri to have 1+ shot on target against a Palace side that can easily be forgiven if they are just off the pace.
He hit the target against Brighton with his sixth goal attempt in three games, and Wolves will get him involved plenty here.
He's a livewire off the left flank and again any kind of drop from Palace will let him have the chance for more.
Recommended bets
Paul Higham's Build Up Tips:
Player to score more goals
As stated, it looks a good game to side with Wolves here after Palace's FA Cup celebrations likely stretched on long into the night on Saturday, so let's see if we can get some joy taking on the Eagles' star man Eberechi Eze.
And it has to be Matheus Cunha - who we'll back to score more goals than Eze at 2/13.00.
This is a risky play admittedly as Eze has scored in his last five games, including the winner at Wembley, while Cunha has scored twice in that spell, but surely he has the advantage here.
Cunha is seemingly on his way to Man Utd so will want to sign off in style, and Eze may not be the only one in the Palace squad still suffering from that epic day at Wembley.
Player to commit more fouls
He's got one of the best engines in the Premier League, so Daniel Munoz should start again for Palace, but even he will take time to get his legs moving so I think he's a great candidate to commit a few fouls.
So let's back Munoz against Wolves' top fouler Joao Gomes at 7/52.40 in a Match Up bet for the game.
Gomes has 49 fouls this season compared to 43 for Munoz so there's not too much in it, and although Gomes has been more prolific of late Munoz has four multiple fouls games in his last seven while his opponent has just one more.
In the reverse fixture Munoz tallied three fouls with zero for Gomes - and with Wolves' exciting forward line, if Munoz is just off the pace as we expect he could get caught out.
