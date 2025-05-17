Saturday Football Tips: Try FA Cup final goalscorer double at 14/1

17 goals in last 3 Palace v City encounters

Departing De Bruyne has 3 in 3 v Palace

In-form Eze has scored 8 goals in his last 11 games

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Saturday 17 May, 16:30

Live on BBC One & ITV1

They say the numbers never lie. Well, they've certainly let this column down this week - seemingly unbeatable data has found a way to get beat, time after time.

So, time for a change of tack.

For me, Saturday's FA Cup final does look likely to provide goals.

Now, my recent record hardly suggests I'm getting a lot right, but the layers agree - over 2.5 goals is at 8/111.73, with both teams to score a 6/101.60 chance.

I remember the 90s and 00s days of FA Cup finals being pretty drab affairs, time and again a team managing to grind their way to a 'win to nil'.

However, things have changed somewhat in recent times with seven of the last 13 having seen both teams score, while seven of the last 11 have featured over 2.5 goals.

Most importantly, these two sides have also produced goal-laden games since Oliver Glasner arrived at Palace to pit his wits against Pep Guardiola.

Only last month the pair played out a 5-2 Premier League game at the Etihad, one in which Palace led 2-0 at one stage and could easily have been further ahead.

There was also a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park this season, while at the back end of last term, City won 4-2 there. That's on top of a 2-2 draw at the Etihad before Glasner's arrival.

So, given my expectation of goals, let's try to find who will score them.

While Erling Haaland and Jean Philippe Mateta are the favourites and obvious selections, I'm not sure that's where the value lies.

Instead, I want to side with Kevin de Bruyne in what will be his last showpiece match for City.

OK, he's still got two key league games to come, including an Etihad farewell, but this feels like a bigger stage for him to say his real goodbye.

The Belgian has enjoyed his games against Palace - only Arsenal have conceded more goals to De Bruyne over the years - and he's bagged three across those three Glasner v Guardiola matches mentioned above.

He's been back to form of late too, seemingly fully fit again, scoring twice in his last five appearances. He has also netted in this final before, back in 2019.

Throw in that motivation factor and I'm happy to back him to score at any time at 10/34.33.

I'll double up De Bruyne with a player from Palace, namely Eberechi Eze.

Top scorer Mateta has only scored twice in 10 appearances since his head injury sustained in the fifth round at Millwall but Eze has stepped up to the plate in that period.

He's scored seven goals in his last 10, including here at Wembley in the 3-0 semi-final demolition of Aston Villa.

At this point it's also worth noting he scored here for England in March. Include that and it's eight in 11 for the 26-year-old.

Eze was among the scorers at the Etihad in that 5-2 loss where City's high defensive line was made to paid by Palace's livewire forwards.

Eze loves to shoot when given the opportunity and looked in great form at Spurs last week when he continued that scoring streak.

He's 3/14.00 to score again in this match with the De Bruyne-Eze double paying north of 14/115.00.