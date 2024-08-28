Wednesday Football Tips: Win with Wesley in 4/1 fouls double

Internacional face Cruzeiro for second time in three days

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder on forward pair's fouls

Cruzeiro vs Internacional

Wednesday 28 August

23:30 BST kick-off

A strange one down in Brazil, where Cruzeiro and Internacional meet in Serie A for the second time in just three days.

Internacional won 1-0 at home on Sunday but Cruzeiro get the chance fo instant revenge as they host an immediate rematch on Wednesday.

That's now four games without a win for Cruzeiro though, who have also gone 10 games against Internacional without a victory but are favourites at home here. It's a bizarre scenario for both parties though but one that might offer some clues for the re-run.

Internacional's top scorer has also seen the most yellow cards and also committed the most fouls in the squad, and after Cruzeiro kept him quiet in front of goal a few days ago we'll go down the discipline angle again here.

He didn't manage a shot in the last game but was booked and gave away three fouls, while also being fouled five times so it's fair to say he was in the thick of the action.

And with the quick turnaround those beefs he had only a few days will be still be fresh in the mind so we'll back another 3+ fouls for Wesley at 15/82.88.

Rafael Borre scored for Internacional in their 1-0 win on Sunday and is second behind on Wesley for goals and shots on target this season - but we're again going down the fouls route.

The Columbian gave away a couple of fouls on Sunday and at 10/111.91 to give away another 2+ fouls we'll take a piece of that for our bet Builder double.

Borre has eight games with multiple fouls for Internacional, including in three of his last four outings - so he's a prime candidate here for a Cruzeiro repeat performance.