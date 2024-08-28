Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Win with Wesley in 4/1 fouls double

Brazil forward Wesley in action for Internacional against Cruzeiro
Back Internacional forward Wesley to be in the fouls again against Cruzeiro

Paul Higham has a 4/15.00 Bet Builder double backing fouls from Internacional forwards in a second game with Cruzeiro in the space of a few days...

  • Internacional face Cruzeiro for second time in three days

  • Back 4/15.00 Bet Builder on forward pair's fouls

Cruzeiro vs Internacional
Wednesday 28 August
23:30 BST kick-off

A strange one down in Brazil, where Cruzeiro and Internacional meet in Serie A for the second time in just three days.

Internacional won 1-0 at home on Sunday but Cruzeiro get the chance fo instant revenge as they host an immediate rematch on Wednesday.

That's now four games without a win for Cruzeiro though, who have also gone 10 games against Internacional without a victory but are favourites at home here. It's a bizarre scenario for both parties though but one that might offer some clues for the re-run.

Leg 1: Wesley 3+ fouls

Internacional's top scorer has also seen the most yellow cards and also committed the most fouls in the squad, and after Cruzeiro kept him quiet in front of goal a few days ago we'll go down the discipline angle again here.

He didn't manage a shot in the last game but was booked and gave away three fouls, while also being fouled five times so it's fair to say he was in the thick of the action.

And with the quick turnaround those beefs he had only a few days will be still be fresh in the mind so we'll back another 3+ fouls for Wesley at 15/82.88.

Leg 2: Rafael Borre 2+ fouls

Rafael Borre scored for Internacional in their 1-0 win on Sunday and is second behind on Wesley for goals and shots on target this season - but we're again going down the fouls route.

The Columbian gave away a couple of fouls on Sunday and at 10/111.91 to give away another 2+ fouls we'll take a piece of that for our bet Builder double.

Borre has eight games with multiple fouls for Internacional, including in three of his last four outings - so he's a prime candidate here for a Cruzeiro repeat performance.

Recommended Bet

Back Wesley 3+ fouls & Borre 2+ fouls

SBK4/1

Now read the latest Alan Shearer exclusive column

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 42pts
Returned: 59.56pts
P/L: +17.56pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Cup

EFL Cup Tips: 15/4 Burnley to beat Wolves one of six best bets

  • Dan Fitch
Burnley manager Scott Parker
UEFA Champions League

Ultimate Guide to the Champions League 2024/25: New format explained plus dates, odds & more

  • Dan Fitch
Champions League trophy
Spanish LaLiga

La Liga Tips: Back Mbappe and Real Madrid to overpower Las Palmas

  • Jamie Kemp
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring in the UEFA Super Cup

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Cup Tips: 15/4 Burnley to beat Wolves one of six best bets

  2. Football Betting Tips

    La Liga Tips: Back Mbappe and Real Madrid to overpower Las Palmas

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Why Wolves should be backed to beat Nottingham Forest

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Win with Wesley in 4/1 fouls double

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Spartans to flex their muscles

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Should you side with Chelsea?

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Why Everton can beat Tottenham & more Saturday tips

  • Editor