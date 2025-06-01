Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash
Our football props column focuses in on a key game in the Brazilian title race on Sunday with a 17/29.50 Bet Builder suggested...
-
Pereira booked in 5 of his last 10 starts
-
Returning Micael has 2+ fouls in 5 of his last 10
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 17/29.50
Cruzeiro v Palmeiras
Sunday 1 June, 23:30
An early-season clash which could have connotations for the Serie A title takes centre stage in Brazil on Sunday evening.
Palmeiras went into the weekend as leaders but Cruzeiro will leapfrog them if they win this contest.
Leg 1: Matheus Pereira to be shown a card
These two both sit in the top six in terms of fouls committed and with referee Rodrigo Jose Pereira de Lima in charge, this certainly has the potential for cards - the official is averaging north of six cards per game so far this season.
The man who looks good value in the player-card market is Matheus Pereira.
The attacking midfielder, once of West Brom, has been booked in five of his last 10 starts.
He's also committed 2+ fouls in six of those 10. Throw in his regular back-chat with officials and he looks a tasty price (16/54.20) to receive a card in this big game.
Leg 2: Micael to commit 2+ fouls
Cruzeiro may well fancy their chances as 2/13.00 underdogs given the visitors will be without two key defenders due to suspension.
One of those expected to come in is centre-back Micael and he's also a tempting price in the fouls market.
He's committed multiple fouls in five of his last 10 games and is 6/42.50 for a repeat here.
Micael may well have to engage with the aforementioned Pereira, who is far and away the hosts' most-fouled player, while striker Kaio Jorge is also third in that particular list.
The Bet Builder double pays around 17/29.50 and looks worth a try.
Alan Shearer exclusive: My best and worst of 2024/25
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 319pts
Returned: 321.31pts
2024/25 P/L: +2.31pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting: Birmingham strongly backed at 9/1 to win 2025/26 title
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash
-
Football Betting Tips
Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props