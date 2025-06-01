Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash

Pereira booked in 5 of his last 10 starts

Returning Micael has 2+ fouls in 5 of his last 10

Back Bet Builder double at around 17/2 9.50

Cruzeiro v Palmeiras

Sunday 1 June, 23:30

An early-season clash which could have connotations for the Serie A title takes centre stage in Brazil on Sunday evening.

Palmeiras went into the weekend as leaders but Cruzeiro will leapfrog them if they win this contest.

These two both sit in the top six in terms of fouls committed and with referee Rodrigo Jose Pereira de Lima in charge, this certainly has the potential for cards - the official is averaging north of six cards per game so far this season.

The man who looks good value in the player-card market is Matheus Pereira.

The attacking midfielder, once of West Brom, has been booked in five of his last 10 starts.

He's also committed 2+ fouls in six of those 10. Throw in his regular back-chat with officials and he looks a tasty price (16/54.20) to receive a card in this big game.

Cruzeiro may well fancy their chances as 2/13.00 underdogs given the visitors will be without two key defenders due to suspension.

One of those expected to come in is centre-back Micael and he's also a tempting price in the fouls market.

He's committed multiple fouls in five of his last 10 games and is 6/42.50 for a repeat here.

Micael may well have to engage with the aforementioned Pereira, who is far and away the hosts' most-fouled player, while striker Kaio Jorge is also third in that particular list.

The Bet Builder double pays around 17/29.50 and looks worth a try.