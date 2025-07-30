Wednesday Football Tips: Be on red alert in Sao Paulo derby
Our football props column is seeking out card opportunities for Wednesday's Sao Paulo derby in the Copa do Brasil.
Sao Paulo derby has seen a red card in five of last eight games
Gomez booked in three of his last five derby appearances
Back Bet Builder double at around 7/18.00
Corinthians v Palmeiras
Wednesday July 30, 01:30 (BST, Thu)
If you like to be on cards, the South American derbies are for you and there are few bigger than this one between Sao Paulo's giants.
Leg 1: Red card in the match
The last meeting in April saw 11 yellow cards, while the deciding match of their state championship in March involved 10 bookings and three sendings off.
Looking longer term, there's been a red card shown in five of the last eight meetings (eight reds in total during that sequence).
In short, there's potential for chaos here, especially with the appointment of referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio.
He's averaging just under 5.5 cards per game in Brazil's top flight this season, a figure which makes him the third-best official for cards. He's shown 11 cards in his two previous derby appointments.
13/53.60 about another red card catches the eye, even if this is only the first leg of a Copa do Brasil tie which will conclude next week.
Leg 2: Gustavo Gomez to be shown a card
In terms of players, the visitors' Emiliano Martinez has been booked in all three derbies he's played this season having arrived from Midtjylland in the off-season. He may be too big at 2/13.00 for another card in this contest.
However, the defensive midfielder has been in and out of the side of late and Brazilian media is expecting him to be on the bench - and we know from experience that can be costly. If he comes on for just a few minutes at the end, our bet could be ruined.
May you can wait for the team news but, given the situation, I'll side with Palmeiras centre-back Gustavo Gomez, who has been booked in three of his last five derbies. Overall this season, he has six cards in 28 starts.
He's been posted some decent fouls numbers for a centre-back, committing multiple fouls in five of his last nine appearances.
The Bet Builder double pays 7/18.00.
Recommended bets
