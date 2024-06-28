Colombia v Costa Rica: James' star to shine again

Ex-Everton star enjoying renaissance with Colombia

Calvo carded in 6 of his last 12 tournament games

Back Bet Builder double at around 4/1 5.00

Colombia v Costa Rica

Friday 28 June, 23:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

It's still hard to believe a player as talented as James Rodriguez was at Everton less than three years ago.

While some labelled him lazy, it was obvious to those who watched him regularly in royal blue that both technically and in terms of speed of thought, he was the standout player in that Carlo Ancelotti-led side.

Now playing his club football at Sao Paulo in Brazil, James is enjoying a renaissance in a Colombia team which appears to be going places.

While much has been made of Uruguay's improvement under Marcelo Bielsa, the fact is that Colombia are now unbeaten in 24 games, with the appointment of former Argentina (and Swindon) defender Nestor Lorenzo proving a masterstroke.

James, who questioned his own international future after Colombia's failed bid to reach the 2022 World Cup, has been very much part of Lorenzo's plans and he was the star of the show in their Copa America opener against Paraguay the other day, providing two assists in the 2-1 victory.

Next, Colombia face a Costa Rica side who held Brazil to a goalless draw in their first group game but with only the top two to progress, can they really afford to defend as deep as they did in that contest again?

James, who adds the odd goal and takes the set-pieces for his side, has now landed the 'score or assist' bet in four of his last six competitive starts and that looks the bet here.

Yes, Costa Rica defended stoutly the other day but it was only in December that they were trounced 6-1 over two legs by Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals. They also shipped three against Argentina in a friendly earlier this year.

Continuing with the James theme, the 32-year-old is likely to be an awkward opponent for Los Ticos defender Francisco Calvo.

James played on the right side of the attack against Paraguay and a repeat would put him in the vicinity of Calvo, who plays on the left of a back three.

Calvo has been carded in five of his last 10 international appearances and four of his last six competitive games for Costa Rica.

His tournament record also looks great for a bet on him to be shown a card - in games at the Copa America, Gold Cup and World Cup finals, Calvo has been booked in four of his last seven and six of his last 12.

Essentially, he struggles to stay out of trouble against the elite and in James he is facing a very good opponent.

James has regularly drawn 2+ fouls in Colombia games of late, while Richard Rios - the other man who played down the right - was fouled four times against Paraguay.

With Gustavo Tereja a decent-enough referee in card terms, I'm happy to back the Calvo card/James score or assist double at 4/15.00.