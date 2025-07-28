Monday Football Tips: Back Martinez to strike in Golden Boot chase

Martinez is Copa top scorer with 6 in 4 games

Chile dominated Paraguay in 2 friendlies last year

Back Bet Builder double at around 10/1 11.00

Chile Women v Paraguay

Monday July 28, 22:00

England may have been crowned continental champions in Europe on Sunday but in South America, the women's action continues at the Copa America Femenina.

Monday sees the fifth-place match - I know not why CONMEBOL have one - and that's the sort of fixture I'd normally avoid, given there is little riding on it.

However, with the coupon offering little - and no games at all on TV - I'm prepared to get involved. Here's why.

Paraguay boast the top scorer in the competition so far in 17-year-old Claudia Martinez, a player who could well be seen in Europe at some point in the future.

Martinez netted six times in four matches in the group stage, notably scoring in every game. Paraguay's opponents in Group B included Brazil.

They finished third in their pool, as did Chile, hence these two now play-off for fifth.

While I concede motivation may not be sky high, one suspects this game will mean a great deal to Martinez - another goal here could well seal the Golden Boot for the teenager and that could do wonders for her career.

She looks far and away her side's most likely scorer - she's scored six of their eight tournament goals - and so if Paraguay are able to find the target then Martinez looks highly likely to be involved.

It is Chile, however, who start odds-on favourites. That's not a great surprise when you consider they beat Paraguay 4-1 and 5-0 in friendlies last summer.

The first of those matches saw Martinez make her debut - and she found the net.

Chile were competitive in Group A and it took a last-minute goal from eventual winners Argentina to beat them.

However, they conceded in all of their games bar the one against Peru, who finished rock bottom and scored only once, so there looks a decent chance for Martinez to find the net here in a Chile win.

That pays almost 10/1 via the Bet Builder tool and looks worth a try on a tough day for props punters.