Monday Football Tips: Back Martinez to strike in Golden Boot chase
Euro 2025 may be over but our football props column is still focusing on the women's game on Monday, this time in Copa America Femenina...
-
Martinez is Copa top scorer with 6 in 4 games
-
Chile dominated Paraguay in 2 friendlies last year
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 10/111.00
Chile Women v Paraguay
Monday July 28, 22:00
England may have been crowned continental champions in Europe on Sunday but in South America, the women's action continues at the Copa America Femenina.
Monday sees the fifth-place match - I know not why CONMEBOL have one - and that's the sort of fixture I'd normally avoid, given there is little riding on it.
However, with the coupon offering little - and no games at all on TV - I'm prepared to get involved. Here's why.
Leg 1: Claudia Martinez anytime scorer
Paraguay boast the top scorer in the competition so far in 17-year-old Claudia Martinez, a player who could well be seen in Europe at some point in the future.
Martinez netted six times in four matches in the group stage, notably scoring in every game. Paraguay's opponents in Group B included Brazil.
They finished third in their pool, as did Chile, hence these two now play-off for fifth.
While I concede motivation may not be sky high, one suspects this game will mean a great deal to Martinez - another goal here could well seal the Golden Boot for the teenager and that could do wonders for her career.
She looks far and away her side's most likely scorer - she's scored six of their eight tournament goals - and so if Paraguay are able to find the target then Martinez looks highly likely to be involved.
Leg 2: Chile to win
It is Chile, however, who start odds-on favourites. That's not a great surprise when you consider they beat Paraguay 4-1 and 5-0 in friendlies last summer.
The first of those matches saw Martinez make her debut - and she found the net.
Chile were competitive in Group A and it took a last-minute goal from eventual winners Argentina to beat them.
However, they conceded in all of their games bar the one against Peru, who finished rock bottom and scored only once, so there looks a decent chance for Martinez to find the net here in a Chile win.
That pays almost 10/1 via the Bet Builder tool and looks worth a try on a tough day for props punters.
Premier League: Your ultimate guide to the 2025/26 season!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips 2025-26: Read our season preview including 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League Two 2025/26 Tips: Read our season preview including a 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back hosts to win Swedish showdown