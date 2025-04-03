Thursday Football Tips: Fouls value on offer in London derby

Caicedo fouled multiple times in 12 of his last 16 starts

Spence has been 2+ fouled in 7 of his last 8

Back Bet Builder fouls double at around 16/5 4.20

Chelsea v Tottenham

Thursday 3 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

A London derby with a proper rivalry is Thursday's Premier League fare and the fouls market could well be worth a visit.

Both sides sit in the top four in terms of fouls drawn this season, while Chelsea are fourth for fouls committed.

We've also got a referee, Craig Pawson, who is above average for fouls per game, while the recent history of the fixture shows it produces a high foul count. Since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, the foul make-ups in games between these two sides have been 28-28-33. The league average this season is 22.23.

Let's start by backing Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo for be fouled 2+ times at odds-against.

The Ecuadorian is well known for his own ability to foul - he's a regular for yellow cards and is the favourite in the fouls-committed markets, being just 2/51.40 to commit at least two in this match.

However, in recent times, he's been better at drawing fouls. He's been fouled multiple times in 12 of his last 16 club starts, with his last three games seeing him draw 10 fouls.

In a frenetic derby atmosphere like this, it's not hard to see him improving that stat and I'm certainly surprised he's available at 11/102.11.

I'll double that up with Djed Spence to be fouled 2+ times.

That's occurred in seven of the Tottenham full-back's last eight starts.

His impressive form should see him keep his place in the starting XI, hopefully at right-back where he'd go up against the high-fouling Marc Cucurella.

However, even if he's on the left, even money looks fair enough in a game such as this and creates a Bet Builder which pays around 16/54.20.